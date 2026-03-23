Purdue’s Smith breaks Hurley’s NCAA career assists record

ST LOUIS — Purdue senior guard Braden Smith became the NCAA’s all-time assists leader Friday night, reaching 1,077 for his career to break Duke great Bobby Hurley’s record during the Boilermakers’ 104-71 rout against Queens University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Smith passed Hurley with his second assist of the night, a bounce pass to senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn that set up an and-1 bucket with 12:11 left in the first half.

“I don’t think it’s really set in because, to me, again, it’s my job. It’s what I’m supposed to do,” Smith said. “You’re supposed to get guys the ball to go score, and obviously, I have a lot of great people around me who can do that.”

Smith finished with eight assists, putting his career total at 1,083. He also had 26 points in second-seeded Purdue’s blowout over the No. 15 seed Royals.

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When Smith broke the record, Purdue fans who made the trip to St. Louis were ready, erupting as soon as the assist was charted on the videoboard at Enterprise Center.

During the next media timeout, Smith’s record was announced, prompting another ovation. Several Boilermakers fans also hoisted a sign that read Smith was the new assists king.

“It’s a good feeling,” Smith said. “But I think in that moment, the game was a little bit tight and I was just focused on trying to win and to get a lead.”

Smith was an All-Big Ten first-team selection for the third straight year and is a finalist for the Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Smith is also the only player in NCAA history to have at least 1,500 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds.

His scoring prowess was on full display in a game that turned into a blowout. After Purdue rode a 10-0 run to take a 45-33 halftime lead, the Boilermakers stretched that lead to as many as 38 points in the second half.

Kaufman-Renn added 25 points, and senior guard Fletcher Loyer had 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Loyer and Smith have started all 146 games of their collegiate careers, and along with Kaufman-Renn, were all part of the 2024 Purdue team that reached the national championship, losing to UConn.

Loyer and Purdue coach Matt Painter gave credit to offensive coordinator P.J. Thompson for orchestrating the Boilermakers’ attack, in which Smith features heavily.

“He just sees everything,” Loyer said of Smith. “Sometimes, you think you won’t be open, and he finds you.”

Painter acknowledged all the great players Smith passed on his way to the record.

“It’s a big-time achievement,” Painter said. “Happy for him and excited about advancing in this tournament and having some fun.”