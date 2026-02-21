Ramadan 2026 suhoor festivals in Ohio. See where in Cleveland, Columbus

Feb. 20, 2026, 1:13 p.m. ET

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began the evening of Feb. 17 with the sighting of the waxing crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

Overnight suhoor festivals have become a tradition for American Muslims to build community as they eat food before fasting during daylight hours.

Several cities in Ohio are hosting suhoor festivals and night markets throughout February and March.

This story is being updated with new information.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began the night of Feb. 17 with the sighting of the waxing crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Every morning since then, right before dawn, Muslims worldwide wake up to enjoy a meal called suhoor. Once the sun begins to rise, Muslims fast until sunset.

Suhoor festivals have become a Muslim-American tradition. Muslim-led organizations in Ohio come together to observe this meal and foster a sense of community and celebration. Cities across the country will hold events, partnering with vendors and restaurants during the eating hours of Ramadan, which are between sunset and sunrise.

This month, Ohio Muslims and friends will enjoy suhoor camaraderie at festivals featuring delicious foods from different restaurants, clothes and other merchandise for sale from vendors, and the togetherness of eating hours with their friends and family.

NEO Suhoor Fest in Cleveland during first week of Ramadan

Presented by NEO Muslims, this community event will have over 100 vendors offering halal suhoor options from Cleveland’s best restaurants.

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

When: February 20-21 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

February 20-21 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Where: LaCentre, 25777 Detroit Road, Westlake

LaCentre, 25777 Detroit Road, Westlake Tickets: $12 early bird tickets available; price will increase at the door

Tickets can be purchased here. More information can be found on their Instagram.

Marib Suhoor Fest in Dublin, Ohio, in February and March during Ramadan

Hosted by Ohio Suhoor Fest, this festival will be in an indoor gathering, with halal food vendors, specialty drinks, desserts, and small business pop-ups.

When : February 28 and March 7-14

: February 28 and March 7-14 Where : The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin

: The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin Tickets: $5 early bird tickets available; price will increase at the door

Tickets can be purchased here. More information can be found on their Instagram.

Cleveland Suhoor Fest scheduled for two Ramadan weekends

Presented by the One Ummah Initiative, this event will take place in a large banquet hall with many vendors. Shuttles from additional parking locations will be available.

When: February 27-28 and March 1-2, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

February 27-28 and March 1-2, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Where: La Villa Conference and Banquet Hall, 11500 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

La Villa Conference and Banquet Hall, 11500 Brookpark Road, Cleveland Tickets: $17.45 for adults, $12.13 for children

Tickets can be purchased here. More information can be found on their Instagram.

Columbus Ramadan Night Market coming in March

The Columbus Ramadan Night Market, organized by several Muslim-led organizations, will be held in Columbus in March.

Vendors such as Qahwah House, Cha Sha, Zaki Grill, and many more will serve food and sell merchandise.

When: March 6 from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

March 6 from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Where: 535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Worthington

535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Worthington Tickets: $7 early bird tickets available; price will increase at the door after March 1

More information can be found on their Instagram.

Do you have a suhoor festival in your city? Please contact Mariyam Muhammad with event information.