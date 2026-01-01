Randy Orton’s Road to a 15th WWE Championship Reign

If there is someone likely to become Undisputed WWE Champion again, it’s Randy Orton. Since 2026 has started, Orton has been on a quest to become champion. Orton’s first real opportunity this year was at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, he suffered elimination. Now, Orton has qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. The winner will earn the right face Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Will Randy Orton get his Shot at WrestleMania 42?

Randy Orton is no stranger when it comes to Drew McIntyre. These two men have a lot of history with each other. Whether it was in Ambulance or Hell in a Cell Matches, these two have each other’s number. Currently, McIntyre is on a path of destruction towards anyone who is deemed a threat to his championship. It was shown last week on SmackDown when McIntyre cost Orton his match against Aleister Black.

This may lead to Orton in some sort of rage inside the Elimination Chamber. He will also be put to the test as one of his close friends, Cody Rhodes, is in the match as well. There are some interesting factors in what can occur. Every time Orton is in the ring with Rhodes in big marquee matches, he fails to capitalize on the advantage. The last time Orton and Rhodes had a match was when Rhodes beat Orton to win the King of the Ring and earn himself a title opportunity.

Realistically, Is Another WWE Title Reign for Randy Orton Coming Soon?

If WWE decides to give Randy Orton another title run, then this year is the best time to do so. Most likely, it won’t happen right away due to Rhodes and McIntyre still feuding with each other. What WWE can do for the time being is build Orton to become the convincing champion he once was. One way to do so is by putting him in rivalries that don’t involve the WWE Title at the moment.

WWE has the chance to give Orton a storyline by having him work with Aleister Black. Due to Orton’s loss, Black can use that as a way to get into Orton’s head. Black can apply his manipulating tactic by getting Orton to see “the light”. For instance, Black was feuding with Damian Priest for a while. Even though that rivalry is over, fans are slowly seeing Priest always coming up short in his matches, which results in him expressing heavy frustration.

Another feud WWE can book for Orton is against Trick Williams. For the past two months, Williams has been bragging to the SmackDown locker room and fans about how big a superstar he is. A potential win over a multi-time champion could put a huge boost to Williams, as he is one of SmackDown’s current rising stars.

“The Summer Of Orton”

After WrestleMania, WWE should make a lot of changes for its talent and shows. If WWE decides to put the Undisputed WWE Championship back on Cody Rhodes, then that would be the perfect time to turn Randy Orton heel. WWE should refresh everything by drafting championships and talent. Orton and Rhodes being drafted to RAW would be a great way to shake things up.

From there, WWE can slowly build Orton’s long-awaited heel turn. When Orton was a heel, he was one of the most menacing wrestlers ever. Nothing made Orton feel any remorse. Orton turning on Rhodes can bring so much shock in WWE, as Orton is back to being “The Viper” he once was.

The only thing important to him will be the WWE Title. If this occurs, then Orton will win the title to become a 15-time champion. With the speculation of Orton winning the championship 15 times, there is so much to imagine in how this likely run for Orton would be.