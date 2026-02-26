Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Photo, Pictures, Images, Video Pics: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda drop gorgeous FIRST PICS as husband and wife: ‘The man who taught me what true love feels like’ – See inside

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially tied the knot in Udaipur, confirming their union as ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. The couple, who met on the sets of ‘Geetha Govindam’, celebrated their marriage with Telugu Hindu and Kodava rituals.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally married. The couple who has been dating for many years now, never confessed to being in a relationship publicly earlier. They also remained silent on the wedding rumours until Sunday where they confirmed and called it ‘The wedding of Virosh’. The couple tied the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur. They tied the knot with Telugu Hindu rituals, representing Vijay’s tradition, in the morning on February 26. They have now dropped first pictures as husband and wife. While Rashmika opted for a traditional orange and gold saree look, Vijay could be seen in a white dhoti and a ‘dushala’ matching with Rashmika’s saree which had zardosi work on it. Both the bride and groom, opted for traditonal gold jewellery to complet their look.Both the bride and groom were wearing custom made outfits by Anamika Khanna.Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me.Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So,I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026 Rashmika penned an emotional note which read, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching. ..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍 I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍 Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life – everything just makes a lot more sense now – it is because I have you – witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️” Their first pictures prove that their wedding was rooted deeply in culture and that’s what even their outfits depict. As soon as they dropped these pictures, fans couldn’t hold their excitement and dropped congratulatory messages. A user said, “No nazar for mr and mrs Devarakonda ❤️❤️❤️❤️”Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and others like this post. Kriti Sanon who is currently working with Rashmika in ‘Cocktail 2’, wrote, “Awwww!!! 🥹🥹 Congratsssss Rashhuuu!! ❤️😘To both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love ❤️ 🧿”Rashmika and Vijay first crossed paths on the sets of Geetha Govindam, later reuniting for Dear Comrade. The two are now gearing up for their third Telugu collaboration, Ranabaali, which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11.