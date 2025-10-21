Raw: Oct. 20, 2025 | WWE

Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Title while Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman justified their attack on Rollins.



03:46 Due to Seth Rollins being injured at WWE Crown Jewel and suffering a beatdown from The Vision last week, a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal will determine who will battle CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more. #WWERAW

03:55 Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman address the WWE Universe after their vicious betrayal of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh to capture the World Tag Team Title



03:00 AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethrone Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more. #WWERAW

In an explosive title showdown, Dragon Lee took out JD McDonagh at ringside. Moments later, Finn Bálor attempted a Styles Clash on AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One denied his attempt and hit the classic maneuver to pick up the pin and the World Tag Team Title.

Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev in an Intercontinental Championship Match



03:02 Dominik Mysterio successfully defends his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev thanks to Penta’s distraction. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

After Penta disrupted the action, Dominik Mysterio attempted to once again use the ring hammer in his belt to hit Rusev with a loaded 619. Although Rusev caught his opponent mid-attack and exposed the hammer, “Dirty” Dom took advantage when the official turned his back to get rid of the weapon and delivered a low blow to The Bulgarian Brute. The titleholder then hit the 619/flog splash combination to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Penta delivered a springboard tornado DDT to Rusev.

Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch by Disqualification in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Match



03:24 Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch loses her composure and hands Maxxine Dupri a disqualification victory. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch suddenly lost her composure and hit Maxxine Dupri with the Women’s Intercontinental Title to hand her opponent a disqualification victory.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez



02:20 Moments after Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Roxanne Perez, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns to halt a 2-on-1 attack by The Judgment Day. Catch WWE action on ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more. #WWERAW

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer leaped off the top rope to take out Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at ringside. She then pinned Perez with Angel’s Wings. After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to help the titleholder halt a 2-on-1 attack by The Judgment Day.

Jey Uso won a World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal



03:12 Jey Uso emerges victorious in a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal to earn the right to take on CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In the final moments, Jey Uso made contact with Jimmy Uso and LA Knight as they went over the top rope to their defeat. He then threw out Dominik Mysterio to emerge victorious and earn the right to take on CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.