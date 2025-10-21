Raw: Oct. 20, 2025 | WWE

Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Title while Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman justified their attack on Rollins.
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh to capture the World Tag Team Title
In an explosive title showdown, Dragon Lee took out JD McDonagh at ringside. Moments later, Finn Bálor attempted a Styles Clash on AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One denied his attempt and hit the classic maneuver to pick up the pin and the World Tag Team Title.
Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev in an Intercontinental Championship Match
After Penta disrupted the action, Dominik Mysterio attempted to once again use the ring hammer in his belt to hit Rusev with a loaded 619. Although Rusev caught his opponent mid-attack and exposed the hammer, “Dirty” Dom took advantage when the official turned his back to get rid of the weapon and delivered a low blow to The Bulgarian Brute. The titleholder then hit the 619/flog splash combination to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
After the match, Penta delivered a springboard tornado DDT to Rusev.
Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch by Disqualification in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Match
Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch suddenly lost her composure and hit Maxxine Dupri with the Women’s Intercontinental Title to hand her opponent a disqualification victory.
Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez
Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer leaped off the top rope to take out Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at ringside. She then pinned Perez with Angel’s Wings. After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to help the titleholder halt a 2-on-1 attack by The Judgment Day.
Jey Uso won a World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal
In the final moments, Jey Uso made contact with Jimmy Uso and LA Knight as they went over the top rope to their defeat. He then threw out Dominik Mysterio to emerge victorious and earn the right to take on CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.