Watch comets Lemmon and SWAN make their closest approach to Earth today (video)

By / October 21, 2025
Comets C/2025 A6 Lemmon & C/2025 R2 SWAN at their closest approach to Earth – online observation – YouTube


Watch On

Two comets, C/2025 A4 (Lemmon) and C/2025 R2 (SWAN), are about to reach their closest approach to Earth and you can watch the action unfold live online.

Astronomer Gianluca Masi and his Virtual Telescope Project will host a special livestream on Oct. 20 beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) to watch as both comets make a close pass to Earth, making them well placed for observations.

