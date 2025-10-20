Reba McEntire Has “Strange Physical Reaction” When Eating This

Andy Cohen coaxed a surprising confession out of Reba McEntire during a 2019 visit to his Bravo late-night talk show.

On February 21, 2019, the current Voice Coach and Happy’s Place star was in the hot seat during a segment of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen called “The McEntire Truth.” Essentially, the game boiled down to McEntire either confirming or denying sensationalist rumors about herself — and by the second round, the star already revealed way too much about herself.

When tasked with determining if the rumor that “Reba has a strange physical reaction to eggplant parmesan” is true or false, Cohen guesses, “It’s gotta be true,” and guest Morris Chestnut agreed.

Sure enough, with a sheepish nod, McEntire confirmed their suspicions!

Watch Reba McEntire’s embarrassing confession here.

“What is the reaction?” Cohen asked. “What happens?”

McEntire chose her words very carefully.

“You don’t want to know,” she said slowly.

Unsurprisingly, the Queen of Country didn’t divulge any more information — it sounded embarrassing, after all — but fans probably have a few good guesses as to what the “strange physical reaction” is.

(Some things are better left unsaid — especially during a national television appearance.)

Reba McEntire’s favorite place to be alone is in the bathroom

Sometimes, music’s biggest stars let it slip that they have more in common with fans than they may have initially thought. Case in point: During a November 2024 interview with Glamour, McEntire became so relatable when she admitted that her favorite place to be alone is in the bathroom.

“My favorite place to just be by myself is on the toilet,” McEntire confessed. “I’ll get my phone, my glasses, just go lock the door and sit on the toilet because it’s the quiet place.”

McEntire’s reasoning was simple: Locking yourself in the bathroom guarantees you privacy at any moment of the day — and sometimes, McEntire needs a few minutes to herself.

“Nobody can reach you, nobody’s going to bother you,” McEntire continued. “But it works every time.”

We have to admit — she’s got a point.

