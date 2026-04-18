Red flag warning, critical fire threat issued for Tallahassee area

April 18, 2026, 7:48 a.m. ET

Forecaster are warning North Florida residents of a prolonged threat of critical fire weather through the weekend as the state faces one of its worst wildfire seasons in history.

A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee at 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. This warning applies to Calhoun, Gadsden, Leon, Inland Jefferson, Madison, Inland Wakulla, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks and Lowndes counties. The warning lasts into the night with a Fire Weather Watch and possibly more warnings into the weekend.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” forecasters warn in the alert.

The move comes as the region is locked in the worst drought in decades and has a deficit of more than 20 inches of rain.

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What are NWS meteorologists saying?

At 2:27 a.m., the NWS issued a statement including the following information:

Today, “temperatures will reach 88-92 degrees (within a few degrees of record highs), and the Hot Dry Windy Index exceeds the 90th percentile at a time of year when its climatology is already nearing its annual peak in early May.”

“A dry cold front on Sunday will bring northerly afternoon wind gusts of 20-25 mph … as a drier air mass arrives. Lingering cloud cover and shading of fuels will be the main inhibitor to active fire behavior on Sunday, but critical conditions remain possible Sunday afternoon.”

“On Monday, a very dry air mass will overspread the region, with minimum relative humidities commonly in the 15-20 percent range. Sustained northeast winds will be near 10 to 15 mph and support extremely high dispersion. Full sunshine, seasonably warm late April temperatures, and ongoing drought will all contribute to a critical fire environment.”

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

What is a red flag warning?

A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions supports extreme fire danger, according to the National Weather Service. Each NWS office creates local criteria for fire weather watches and red flag warnings.

Florida weather watches and warnings

What should you do during a red flag warning and wildfire prevention tips

Forecasters advise residents under a red flag warning to take extra precautions to prevent wildfires. Many counties including Leon County remain under an extended burn ban. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of fire on your property and in your community:

Monitor local alerts

Stay updated with your local wildfire offices, fire departments and emergency management.

Check air quality forecasts: smoke from nearby wildfires can reduce visibility and cause health issues.

Prepare your home and property

Water lawns, shrubs and trees if possible.

Clear dry brush, leaves and other flammable material from around your home.

Move flammable items (firewood, propane tanks, grills) away from buildings.

Have an emergency kit ready

Include water, non-perishable food, medications, masks (for smoke), flashlights, batteries, important documents and a first-aid kit.

Keep vehicles fueled and ready in case of evacuation.

Avoid activities that could start a fire

Do not burn trash, brush, or use open flames.

Use grills or smokers only on gravel or paved surfaces.

Avoid driving over dry grass or brush.

Ensure chains or metal parts on vehicles aren’t dragging to prevent sparks.

Be cautious with cigarettes, matches and glass bottles outdoors.

Electrical safety

Report downed utility poles immediately to local officials or your electricity provider.

Do not approach any potentially energized lines.

Health precautions

If air quality drops, stay indoors as much as possible.

Use masks or respirators if you need to go outside.

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Portions of this weather report were generated automatically using information from the National Weather Service and a story written and reviewed by an editor.

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