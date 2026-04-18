Rickie Fowler comments on Kurt Kitayama’s pace of play after playing with him at the RBC Heritage

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Rickie Fowler played alongside Kurt Kitayama during the first two rounds of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Fowler and Kitayama will be paired together on day three of the RBC Heritage as well, after both players finished on eight-under-par for the first 36 holes.

At 14-under, Matt Fitzpatrick is currently the runaway leader at the halfway stage, after posting rounds of 65 and 63.

The RBC Heritage is such a great event, and Fowler‘s game should suit Harbour Town Golf Links to an absolute tee.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

His game seems to be in great shape right now, and a lot of hard work went into getting his swing where he wants it.

Fowler hit an incredible 561 balls ahead of the RBC Heritage and now he’s reaping the rewards for grinding so hard on the range.

Fowler posted a second round 69 on Hilton Head Island on Friday and he’s very well placed heading into the weekend.

Fowler responded when asked how he has enjoyed playing at Harbour Town Golf Links through the first two rounds.

“Yeah, it’s been nice the last two days,“ he said.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

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“Really enjoyed playing with Kurt. I feel like we’re both fairly quick players, so cruising around and nice to be out in twosomes this week, and then being out early, we kind of cruised through.

“I’m pretty sure we were definitely under four hours.

“Solid day for both of us. Kurt got more out of it than I did, but yeah, it would have been nice to have a few more putts go in.

“But yeah, it’s always tricky around this place. Definitely happy to at least continue to move forward.“

It must be so nice for a fairly fast player to be paired alongside another player who likes to move along quickly.

Kurt Kitayama gives his opinion on Rickie Fowler as a playing partner

Kitayama was asked by reporters what it was like to play alongside Fowler, considering the sheer volume of people following his group at Harbour Town.

“Yeah, it’s great,“ the 33-year-old exclaimed.

“A lot of people following, which is always fun. He’s a great playing partner.

“He plays fast. He’s just easy to get along with.“

Rickie Fowler and Kurt Kitayama will clearly be delighted to be paired alongside each other once again on Saturday at the RBC Heritage.

It would be no surprise to see both of them fire rounds in the mid-60s on day three at Harbour Town, as they look to position themselves nicely ahead of the final round.