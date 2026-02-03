Redding Chico Eureka

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HSSA) has identified an additional exposure location while tracking a confirmed case of measles in the county.

According to the agency, the location was an informal, outdoor capture-the-flag event held at Highland Neighborhood Park, 555 Mill Valley Parkway in Redding, on Friday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m.

This is in addition to the other sites identified by HHSA earlier this week: Osaka Sushi on Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., Cross Point Church during a basketball game on Jan. 24 from 1:45 to 5 p.m., Costco on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and Churn Creek Health Care Clinic on Jan. 28 from 1:45 to 5 p.m. At this time, the locations listed above are safe to visit. Public Health does not have concerns about exposures in those places.

If you were at these locations during the times listed, Public Health staff ask you to check whether you have received two doses of the measles vaccine. If you have not, you could be at risk of measles. Check your vaccine records at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. If you have been identified as an exposed contact to measles, you may receive a text message or phone call from CDPH area code 279. You can respond to the text message or call the Shasta County Measles Information Line.

The HHSA said the measles patient is in isolation from others to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease until their infection period is over.

According to the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), the measles vaccine is typically given as the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, and two doses are needed for strong protection. HHSA says people who receive both doses have less than a 1% chance of contracting measles after exposure. Children usually receive the first dose at 12 months or older and a second dose before kindergarten, or at least one month after the first.

HHSA notes many adults vaccinated before the 1990s may have received only one dose and are encouraged to ask their health care provider whether a second dose is needed. People born before 1957 are generally considered likely to have natural immunity, according to the agency.

Symptoms

The HHSA says measles isn’t just a little rash, symptoms can include: a rash, typically appearing first on the face along the hairline and behind the ears then spreading to the rest of the body, a high fever—may spike to more than 104 Fahrenheit—a cough, runny nose (coryza) and/or red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis). Infected people are usually contagious from about four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards.

Common complications

Common complications of measles include ear infections, which occur in about one in 10 children, and diarrhea, reported in fewer than one in 10 people.

If you show symptoms

If you show symptoms, public health officials urge you to stay home and avoid public places, including clinics, hospitals, and doctors’ offices, and to call a doctor for guidance to prevent spreading the disease to others.

