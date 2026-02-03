What is the release date for Fallout season 2 episode 8 on Prime Video?

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Fallout season 2. The hugely popular show’s latest eight-part installment ends this week with its eighth and final episode, so you’ll want to know when it’ll premiere on Prime Video.

Below, I’ve outlined the exact release dates and launch times you need to be aware of for Fallout season 2 episode 8. So, stop dilly dallying, Valutie, and read on to find out more!

What time can I watch Fallout season 2 episode 8?

Lucy has got a huge decision to make in this week’s episode (Image credit: Prime Video)

As I covered in last week’s Fallout season 2 episode 7 release date article, the final two chapters on the series’ latest season – those being episodes 7 and 8 – will drop earlier than anticipated.



For North and South American viewers, that means the Fallout TV show’s next entry will premiere on Tuesday, February 3. Meanwhile, the rest of the world will need to tune in on Wednesday, February 4.

Those dual dates mean that this season’s finale will air on Amazon’s streaming service at different times, too. Read on to see when it’ll drop where you live:

When will new episodes of Fallout season 2 come out?

Will Maximus defeat the rest of the Deathclaws and be reunited with Lucy? (Image credit: Prime Video)

They won’t. If you skipped to this part of my article, you’ll have missed me mentioning that episode 8 is the final episode of Fallout‘s second season.

This doesn’t mark the end of its TV adaptation on one of the world’s best streaming services, though. Last May, Amazon announced that it had renewed Fallout for a third season, so we’ll be reunited with Lucy, Maximus, The Ghoul, and the rest of the series’ colorful cast of characters a ways down the road.

