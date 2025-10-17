Reneé Rapp delivers anti-ICE rant at Portland concert amid protests

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and singer Reneé Rapp delivered a scathing critique of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump in an expletive-laden rant during her concert in Portland, Oregon, Monday.

While performing at Portland’s Moda Center, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” star denounced the recent ICE raids in the city. The moment was shared on TikTok by former CNN journalist Don Lemon’s account.

“So let’s just f—— make it abundantly f—— clear — F— ICE. F— this administration. F— Trump,” Rapp said from the stage to raucous applause.

Rapp appealed to anti-ICE sentiment in the city, telling the audience, “We are very, very, very excited to be here with you. You’re a wonderful. And it just happens that we’re here at the same time some people who shouldn’t f—— be here are.”

Portland has witnessed weeks of violent clashes between anti-ICE protesters and police outside a local ICE facility. Camila Wamsley, the director of ICE’s Portland office, said earlier this month the facility has endured more than 100 consecutive nights of disorder from protesters with Portland police largely absent, allegedly under orders from the mayor and the city council.

Wamsley said nightly demonstrations have escalated beyond chants and signs, with protesters allegedly launching bottle rockets and rocks at the building, using lasers to target officers’ eyes and erecting barricades to block vehicles.

The Trump administration moved to deploy National Guard troops to quell the unrest. However, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut temporarily blocked the order, calling it “untethered from reality.” She said the move would risk “blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation.”

Local leaders also criticized Trump’s deployment plan, calling his portrayal of Portland “hyperbolic” and arguing that federal policing was unnecessary.

Rapp isn’t the only musician to denounce ICE. Country artist Zach Bryan stirred controversy when a snippet of his song “Bad News” went viral earlier this month for its anti-ICE lyrics.

The controversy caught the attention of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly criticized the singer.

“I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country,” she said in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

Fellow country artist Bryan Andrews went viral on TikTok with a video rant calling out the condemnation ICE raids and the Christians that support them.

“Bulls—. You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and advocate and f—— laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses of people trying to come here the right ways,” he said.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.