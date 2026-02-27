Resident Evil 9 Requiem: All safe codes, locations, and rewards

Resident Evil: Requiem has dozens of secrets hiding just beneath the surface, but one that you can take advantage of early is the safes.

There are four safes in the Rhodes Hill Care Center, and then another two you can find in the late-game ARK laboratory. We’ve listed each safe location in Resident Evil (series) [596 articles]” href=” Evil 9: Requiem and the code and combination you need to open it. Keep in mind that the direction you rotate the lock in is just as important as the numbers you input.

On this page:

Bar & Lounge safe code – RE9 Requiem

The Bar & Lounge safe is the first one you’ll have the opportunity to come across in RE9, though you might have to take out the pesky enemies in the room first.

Bar & Lounge safe code: <10 >80 <30

That’s left (clockwise) 10, right (counterclockwise) 80, left 30. You just need to roll the combination lock until it hits those numbers in that order, and then press the Check button to open it up. Your reward for opening this safe is three Antique Coins to spend in the Parlor, but you can also find Grace’s S&S M232 pistol nearby.

Examination Room safe code – RE9 Requiem

The second safe you can find is in the Examination Room, and this one is just begging to be opened up.

Examination Room safe code: >30 <10 >50

That’s right (counterclockwise) 30, left (clockwise) 10, right 50. This safe will also reward you with three Antique Coins for the Parlor. Put both safes together, and that should be a nice upgrade or two for Grace.

Waiting Room safe location – RE9 Requiem

There’s another safe behind the desk in the Waiting Room, but this one is actually already open.

Just two Antique Coins are hiding in this safe for you. Maybe it was already raided by somebody else?

Basement Furnace safe code – RE9 Requiem

Once you use a Joint Plug to access the forklift room in the Basement, you can find another safe in the side room here. You should’ve already found the code for this safe in a Warped Closet while playing in the Care Center as Leon.

Furnace Forklift room safe code: >60 <40 >80

That’s right (counterclockwise) 60, left (clockwise) 40, right 80.

The most important thing in this safe is the Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill), which will mark every Mr. Raccoon statue in the Care Center’s areas on your map. Sadly, you can’t go back into the main Care Center to grab any you missed, and they’ll have to wait for your next playthrough. You’ll also get x10 Handgun Ammo.

ARK Sterilization Chamber safe code – RE9 Requiem

You’ll have to make your way through the Sterilization Chamber filled with Lickers during the ARK section of the game, and there’s a safe at the rear of the room. You can find the code after you make your way down to the Bioweapon Repository 05.

Sterilization Chamber safe code: >10 <90 >20

That’s right (counterclockwise) 10, left (clockwise) 90, and right 20.

Inside it, you’ll find a Med Injector, Handgun Ammo x15, and a Molotov Cocktail. Important supplies for getting through this section of the game.

ARK Monitor Control [616 articles]” href=” Room safe code – RE9 Requiem

The Monitor Control Room is adjacent to the Lobby where you need two orbs to open the door. There’s nothing threatening in this room, and the code is inside one of the containers in Bioweapon Repository 05.

Monitor Control Room safe code: <50 >60 <80

That’s left (clockwise) 50, right (counterclockwise) 60, and left 80.

This is another safe with some basic supplies for your journey around the ARK, and gives you a Med Injector, a Bottle of Acid, and an Empty Bottle.

Insanity mode safe codes – RE9 Requiem

In Insanity mode, the locations of the safes and the files that reveal safe solutions stay the same, but the combinations change. We’re going to quickly list the safe codes you need to know for Insanity mode below.

Insanity Bar & Lounge safe code: >20 <50 >30

Insanity Examination Room safe code: <50 >30 <90

Insanity Waiting Room safe code: Already open, but empty

Insanity Basement safe code: <70 >50 <20

Insanity Sterilization Chamber safe code: <80 >50 <0

Insanity Monitor Control Room safe code: >20 <0 >70

Guides: Read our Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough for a step-by-step guide to finishing the game 100%, including all Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations, all safe codes, locations, and rewards, all Quartz puzzle box solutions, and more.