Resident Evil Requiem Surpasses 5 Million Units!– Worldwide acclaim contributed to strong sales – | Press Release

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that worldwide sales of Resident Evil Requiem, released on February 27, 2026, surpassed 5 million units.

Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. The title successfully elevated the essence of survival horror by heightening the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action. Resident Evil Requiem was developed using RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary game engine, which allowed the company to deliver visuals in photorealistic detail, including the characters’ skin, teary eyes, and flowing hair, as well as the translucency of light. In addition, the title offers a new game experience for a broad fanbase through multiple difficulty settings that accommodate everyone from newcomers to experienced players, as well as allowing players to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives in real-time to suit each player’s individual play styles.

Also, prior to its release, the title garnered significant acclaim from fans around the world, including at Gamescom 2025, Europe’s largest gaming trade show held in August of last year, where it received four awards, such as Most Epic, which is presented to the game that delivers the most breath-taking, awe-inspiring experience.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 183 million* units.

* As of December 31, 2025

[ Product Details ]

Title Resident Evil Requiem Genre Survival Horror Platform PlayStation®5 system, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ 2, PC Release Date February 27, 2026 Copyrights ©CAPCOM

* “PlayStation” is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

* Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Series S logo, Series X|S logo, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd.