Richard Sherman, Shannon Sharpe, other NFL stars react to controversial Bills play: ‘Can’t believe this decided the game’

The Buffalo Bills have a bone to pick with the NFL. Following a controversial interception in overtime, Bills head coach Sean McDermott went on the offensive, calling out the ruling and the league following the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Based on Sunday’s reactions to the play, McDermott isn’t the only one who believes the league got it wrong. A number of former NFL players and officials weighed in on the play, with many believing it should not have resulted in an interception.

The play in question occurred with 7:55 to play in overtime. With the Bills trying to drive down the field for a possible game-winning score, Josh Allen attempted to hit Brandin Cooks deep down the field on a 3rd and 11 pass.

Cooks appeared to catch the ball initially, but had it taken away by Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian as the pair went to the ground.

The play was ruled an interception fairly quickly, and the Broncos were given possession. The team then drove down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal, eliminating the Bills.

Former NFL cornerback — and current Amazon analyst — Richard Sherman was among those who believe the play should have been ruled a catch. Sherman said he’s never seen a play like that “be called anything but a catch.”

Dan Orlovsky, who spent seven years in the NFL before joining ESPN, claimed the play should have been ruled “a catch every time.”

Ten-year NFL veteran Marshall Newhouse also had a strong response to the play, saying it should have been ruled a catch or — at worst — an incomplete pass.

The one former player who agreed with the call on the field was former Broncos star Shannon Sharpe, who recited the rule, which states a receiver must maintain possession throughout the catch.

Former NFL official Gene Steratore — who said he believed it was an interception on the broadcast — gave a more detailed breakdown of the play Sunday morning.

Steratore cited the NFL rulebook, and then explained the exact reason why the play resulted in an interception.

While Steratore states Cooks satisfied the first two qualifications of the rule, he determines Cooks did not maintain the ball long enough to perform a clear “act common to the game.”

NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson agreed with that assessment, saying the ball was loose once Cooks hit the ground. Anderson argued that the play would have been ruled an incomplete pass if he hit the ground, but since it wound up in McMillian’s arms, it was ruled an interception.

Terry McAulay, another former NFL official, also agreed with the ruling on the field of an interception.

While the NFL rulebook seems to support how the play was called Saturday, some pointed out the league acted differently on a similar call earlier in the season.

During a Dec. 7 contest, Aaron Rodgers was called for an interception after a ball he threw was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

But upon review, officials ruled Rodgers had possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The interception was overturned, with the Steelers retaining possession of the ball. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk asked what changed between Dec. 7 and Saturday that resulted in the officials calling the play differently.

McAulay also weighed in on that play, saying that he believed the officials got it wrong earlier in the season. He shared a few tweets he made at the time suggesting the Rodgers play should have been ruled an interception.

By the NFL rulebook, the play was called properly Saturday night. That won’t stop Bills fans from questioning the process, especially after another officiating crew called the play differently a month earlier.