How to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film Festival

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

The Sundance Film Festival is in Park City from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1.

Main Street is scheduled to close to vehicles from the top of Main to 7th Street starting at 11 a.m. on the first day to Monday, Jan. 26. It’s the second time the heart of Old Town will be closed for extended periods during Sundance after a successful pilot last year.

Other Old Town roads will be closed to visitors; only those with residential access passes will be allowed on Hillside Avenue and Park Avenue will be one-way going downhill. Swede Alley will only be accessible to those with residential passes or ADA placards.

Park City officials are also asking residents and visitors not to cut through any residential areas. There will be additional security to deter cut-through traffic.

Sundance also comes with parking closures. Bob Wells Plaza and the north end of the Brew Pub Lot are already closed and will remain closed until the end of the festival.

The North Marsac Parking Lot has a partial closure from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1, Park Avenue parking will be closed from Heber Avenue to 9th Street Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, and Main Street, Heber Avenue and Swede Alley parking spots will be restricted Jan. 22 to 27.

Permit parking is available for employees in the Flagpole and North Marsac lots as well as the Gateway Center. Visitors can pay for parking at the China Bridge garage using a $550 pass or daily event rates.

Thursday, January 22 | $40, flat fee

Friday, January 23-Saturday, January 24 | $50, flat fee

Sunday, January 25-Tuesday, January 27 | $30, flat fee

Wednesday, January 28-Sunday, February 1 | Standard parking rates

As there’s a lack of parking in the city, officials are encouraging locals and visitors to use free public transit. Parking is free at the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride near U.S. 40. Buses go to and from Richardson Flat to the Old Town Transit Center every 15 minutes from 6:40 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Deer Valley Resort’s lots 5 and 6 and Park City Mountain Village parking spots are also options. The lots are open to Sundance attendees from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Park City Transit connects the lots to Old Town.

There’s also a drop and load area on lower Main Street and Marsac Avenue.

Park City’s comprehensive community guide has comprehensive details on parking and street restrictions.