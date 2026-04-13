Riley Green’s ‘Marshals’ acting debut with Luke Grimes, exclusive look

Updated April 12, 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET

It’s finally here. Country star Riley Green makes his acting debut in CBS’s “Marshals” next week, playing Garrett, a troubled former Navy SEAL who happens to be pretty good with the guitar.

Here’s the first look of the dramatic four-episode performance that starts on Sunday, April 19 (8 ET/PT)

Green, 37, debuts in the “Yellowstone” spinoff alongside real-life buddy Luke Grimes, who is making a ratings-dominating return as Kayce Dutton in the CBS series. Former SEAL Kayce, who fought alongside Garrett in Afghanistan, welcomes his old friend to Montana for a respite.

“He’s been through a lot,” Green tells USA TODAY of his character. “He comes back into (Kayce’s) life, who’s trying to help him out. It’s a tough character.”

Luke Grimes was reluctant To join ‘Marshals’ after ‘Yellowstone’

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Does Riley Green sing in ‘Marshals’?

You bet. Riley sings his song “My Way” by a campfire with Grimes looking on, which appears on the April 26 episode. It’s solo, and fellow country singer Grimes does not join in. Grimes tells USA TODAY that he’s reluctant to have his Dutton character pick up the guitar on the series. “It would be really bizarre for people to see Kayce pull out a guitar and be like, ‘I’ve been hiding this skill the whole time,'” Grimes says.

How did Riley Green’s ‘Marshals’ part happen?

The idea for the “Marshals” role came about when Green and Grimes were writing songs together in Nashville. The “Different ‘Round Here” singer mentioned he wanted to get into acting just as “Marshals” was coming together for Grimes.

“I just thought getting (Green) on ‘Marshals’ was a super good idea, and he was really excited about it,” says Grimes.

Lead actor Grimes showed up in Park City, Utah, when acting newbie Green read for the part in front of show producers.

“I guess that doesn’t happen all the time, where the star of the show sits in with somebody trying out for a part,” Green says. “But man, I’ve got to be such good friends with Luke, and it makes it so much easier to step into a world that I wasn’t necessarily comfortable in.”

It was also important to determine the pair’s screen chemistry, which is apparent. “We do a lot of scenes together,” Green says.

Grimes says that Green is in four episodes, “and he absolutely crushes it.”

The “Marshals” star helped Green out on TV, and Green was there for his man to collaborate on Grimes’ album, “Red Bird” (out now).

“Luke is going to have a career in country music. It’s exciting that I can help him out in some small way,” Green says. “He’s obviously helped me out quite a bit on my acting career.”

How do you watch Riley Green’s ‘Marshals’ episodes?

The first of four “Marshals” episodes with Green airs April 19 on CBS, 8 PM ET/PT and streams on Paramount+.