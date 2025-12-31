Robin Williams’ Isaac Asimov Movie Has An Unfortunately Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Buena Vista Pictures

Chris Columbus’ 1999 film “Bicentennial Man” was an odd duck. It was a big-budget genre film in the blockbuster mold, employing extensive makeup and special effects to turn Robin Williams into a long-lived android. At the same time, though, it was presented as a feel-good, tear-jerking prestige picture. Its December release implied that it was meant to be a serious Oscar contender, a cross-genre supra-film designed to earn millions and win awards.

“Bicentennial Man,” however, did neither. On a budget of $100 million, it only earned $80 million back. It wasn’t widely beloved by critics, either, and currently sports a mere 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 98 reviews). The main criticism was that “Bicentennial Man” was mawkish and sentimental, turning an android’s otherwise profound journey toward humanity into a bland, chewy glob of contrived Hollywood sweetness. The prolonged years of an increasingly emotional android should have been intellectually provocative, but Columbus aimed for the heart instead of the head.

This was especially frustrating, given that “Bicentennial Man” was based on the eponymous 1976 novelette by Isaac Asimov and its 1992 novelized expansion “The Positronic Man” by Asimov and Robert Silverberg. Those books are pointedly philosophical, discussing the inner consciousness of an artificial life form and the way a robot can evolve over time. Asimov was no sentimentalist, and Colubus’ film most certainly didn’t capture the spirit of his work. It certainly didn’t help that Robin Williams was cast as the android protagonist. He’s far too expressive and funny to portray an expressionless machine. One might admire Columbus for trying to turn an Asimov book into a blockbuster/Oscar-bait combo, but it’s hard to admire the actual results.