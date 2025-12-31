Hudson Williams Slams Deuxmoi, Who Says ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Has Girlfriend

Hudson Williams is responding to remarks made about his personal life amid the rise of “Heated Rivalry.” Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in the Crave/HBO Max hit drama, was a topic of discussion during the latest episode of the “Deux U” podcast, hosted by Deuxmoi.

While discussing the show, the co-host said, “I didn’t find the acting that strong,” to which the host responded, “People aren’t watching it for the acting.” She then said that there’s “no plot.”

Later in the episode, they discussed the personal lives of the cast. “If you received the Deuxmoi newsletter, it was revealed — now this is per the fans, this isn’t any information I received — that Hudson Williams does have a girlfriend,” the host said, then sharing the alleged girlfriend’s name and revealing that she’s a tattoo artist who gave Williams and his co-star, Connor Storrie, their matching “Sex Sells” tattoos.

The clip received a ton of backlash via Instagram and has since been removed; the podcast episode is still up. But before it was taken off Instagram, Williams responded, commenting, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.”

Shortly after the series debuted in November, creator Jacob Tierney, Williams and Storrie did a joint interview with Xtra and were asked whether it was necessary to talk about their personal relationships. Tierney immediately spoke up.

“I’ll answer this for them. I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” he said. “I’ll tell you something about the casting of both of these roles. You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? It’s actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work. And that’s what’s so impressive about both of these guys is they came into this being like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic and to be as real as possible.’ And they fucking hit it out of the park.”

In an interview posted on Dec. 22, Storrie told Vulture he understands the interest in his personal life, but has no interest in sharing more.

“This is the first time in my life I’m having this many eyes on me. They’ve seen me naked, they’ve seen me kiss, they’ve seen me be in love with a man on screen — it’s only normal for people to try to transfer that over to mine and Hudson’s real life,” he said. “I feel honored to be able to bring someone to life that so many people feel seen, understood, and represented by, and I think that transcends whoever I’m sleeping with in my real life.”