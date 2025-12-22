Rockets at Kings odds, picks and predictions

Dec. 21, 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET

The Houston Rockets (17-8) visit the Sacramento Kings (6-22) on Sunday. Tip-off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, is at 10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NBA odds around the Rockets vs. Kings odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: Rockets lead 1-0

The Rockets snapped a 2-game skid Saturday, beating the Denver Nuggets 115-101 as 3-point road favorites with the Under (235) cashing. F Kevin Durant scored 31 points and G Reed Sheppard added 28 off the bench.

The Kings also played Saturday, losing 98-93 at home to the Portland Trail Blazers as 10-point underdogs with the Under (231.5) cashing. It was their fifth straight loss and ninth in their last 10 games.

The Rockets beat the Kings 121-95 in Houston Dec. 3, covering the 15.5-point spread as favorites with the Under (231) cashing.

Watch the NBA on Fubo!

Rockets at Kings odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:33 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Rockets -700 (bet $700 to win $100) | Kings +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

: Rockets -700 (bet $700 to win $100) | Kings +500 (bet $100 to win $500) Against the spread (ATS) : Rockets -12.5 (-102) | Kings +12.5 (-118)

: Rockets -12.5 (-102) | Kings +12.5 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Rockets at Kings key injuries

Rockets

(Not yet submitted — below was for Saturday’s game)

F Tari Eason (leg) out

(leg) out F Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) out

(ankle) out G Fred VanVleet (knee) out

Kings

(Not yet submitted — below was for Saturday’s game)

C Drew Eubanks (thumb) out

(thumb) out G Zach LaVine (ankle) out

(ankle) out C Domantas Sabonis (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Rockets at Kings picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockets 121, Kings 105

The Kings are only 3-9 at home this season and have lost their last 4 there. The Rockets are 9-6 in road games.

The Kings have been held to 105 or fewer points in 5 of their last 7 games. The Rockets have scored 115 or more in 8 of their last 9.

The Rockets should roll, but at -700 odds, your value comes from the spread.

PASS.

Four of the Rockets’ last 6 wins have been by at least 13 points.

The Kings are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 losses.

BET ROCKETS -12.5 (-102).

Their first meeting on Dec. 3 had a total of 216 points. Four of the Rockets’ last 5 games have reached at least 224 total points. The Rockets average 120.4 points per game (PPG), third-best in the league.

The Kings average 111 PPG (27th of 30) while allowing 121.9 per game (26th).

BET OVER 223.5 (-110).

For more sports betting picks and tips, check out SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter/X and like us on Facebook.

Access more NBA coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | LeBron Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire