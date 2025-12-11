Roma Makes Second Trip to Glasgow to Face Celtic

When we consider that the Giallorossi sit fourth in the table through 14 match days, Roma’s domestic campaign has been an overall success thus far. There’s few Romanisti that wouldn’t have signed up for that prior to the start of Gian Piero Gasperini’s first season in charge at Trigoria. However, back-to-back 1-0 defeats at the hands of Napoli and Cagliari have brought down spirits a bit and put Roma’s faltering attack back under the microscope.

Next, Roma makes its second trip of the season to Glasgow to try and get things right before hosting sixth place Como on Monday. Last time they were in Scotland, the Giallorossi took care of business against Rangers 2-0. Now, it’ll be a match at Celtic Park to face the other half of the Old Firm Derby.

A win–especially one where Roma can find the net more than once–would go a long way in calming the nerves ahead of a tricky match with Como. It also would put the Giallorossi in a near certain position of advancing toward the knockout rounds and possibly within touching distance of a bye past the playoff round of the Europa League.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the keys to the match.

Celtic in Need of a New Manager Bounce

Just a week ago, Celtic decided to make a change on the bench, bringing in French manager Wilfried Nancy, who had a relatively successful MLS career with Montreal and Columbus before landing his first big European gig. Things didn’t get off to a great start for Nancy as he lost his league debut on Sunday to Hearts, who pulled three ahead of the Scottish giants at the top of the table–a position that is very unfamiliar for The Hoops.

Given that, Nancy and Celtic will be keen to right the ship on what has been an uneven campaign both domestically and in Europe this season. Celtic currently sit on 7 points with 2 wins and a draw through five EL matches. So, if Roma don’t get things right, they could find themselves looking up at Thursday’s opponents in the standings by the end of the day. It’ll be up to Gasperini’s tactical acumen to get his side prepared for a side looking to form a new identity under new leadership.

Can the Attack Get Going?

Roma has ridden a rock solid defense into the Champions League positions in Serie A. In fact, despite sitting fourth in the table, the Giallorossi defense has just seven goals conceded through 14 league matches and another five in five in Europe. That’s a combined 12 conceded in 19 matches. Those are title winning caliber numbers.

Conversely, the attack has been a major disappointment. Roma’s much hyped attacking unit has scored just over a goal per match with 15 league goals and another 7 in Europe–middle of the pack at best. And while defense wins championships, or at least clinches Champions League qualification, the Roma defense can only carry this team so far without contributions on the scoresheet from Roma attacking players. In fact, all five of Roma’s league defeats have ended 1-0, as did its defeat to Lille in Europe. The attack must improve.

Artem Dovbyk is on the mend, but won’t take part in this one, so Gasperini will again have to choose between Evan Ferguson who is rumored to be on the way out in January or a false 9 look with either Paulo Dybala or Tommaso Baldanzi. Either way, Roma will need goals to get the result and get one step closer to securing progression into the knockout rounds of the competition.