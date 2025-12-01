Europa League Soccer: Livestream Celtic vs. Roma From Anywhere

When to watch Celtic vs. Roma

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

Where to watch

Celtic vs. Roma will air in the US on Paramount Plus.

Wilfried Nancy is looking for a first win since taking charge as Celtic boss, as the Hoops host a Roma team on Thursday that has already tasted glory in Glasgow in this season’s Europa League.

Former Columbus (Ohio) Crew manager Nancy got off to a losing start with a 2-1 defeat at home to title rivals Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Premier League. Appearing to be headed out of this tournament at the league phase after a poor start, Nancy’s predecessor, Martin O’Neill, has given Celtic renewed hope of qualification after leading them to big wins over Midtjylland and Feyenoord during his brief-but-successful spell as interim manager.

Gian Piero Gasparini’s Roma, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 win over Celtic’s rival Rangers during their last visit to the Scottish capital at the start of November. Currently in 15th position in the standings with 9 points, the Serie A side could make it three wins in their last three Europa League matches today as they look to move a step closer to the knockout phase.

Celtic takes on Roma at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Thursday, Dec. 11. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, making it a 9 p.m. CET start in Europe, a 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 7 a.m. AEDT start in Australia on Friday.

New Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy led Columbus Crew to wins in the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup during his three-year stint leading the Ohio club. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Livestream Celtic vs. Roma in the US without cable

American soccer fans can stream this game, along with every match of this season’s tournament, via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the UEFA Europa League.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus Watch the Europa League in the US from $8 a month

Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $8 a month and Premium for $13 a month. Both offer coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers to the service can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.

How to watch every UEFA Europa League 2025-26 game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you’re traveling abroad and want to keep up with games while away from home, a VPN can help enhance your privacy and security when streaming. It encrypts your traffic and prevents your internet service provider from throttling your speeds; it can also be helpful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks while traveling, adding an extra layer of protection for your devices and logins.

VPNs are legal in many countries, including the US and Canada, and can be used for legitimate purposes such as improving online privacy and security. However, some streaming services may have policies restricting VPN use to access region-specific content. If you’re considering a VPN for streaming, check the platform’s terms of service to ensure compliance.

If you choose to use a VPN, follow the provider’s installation instructions to ensure you’re connected securely and in compliance with applicable laws and service agreements. Some streaming platforms may block access when a VPN is detected, so verifying if your streaming subscription allows VPN use is crucial. Services like our Editors’ Choice pick, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

James Martin/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming

Price $13 per month, $75 for the first year or $98 total for the first two years (one- and two-year plans renew at $100 per year)Latest Tests No DNS leaks detected, 18% speed loss in 2025 testsJurisdiction British Virgin IslandsNetwork 3,000 plus servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. Prices start at $3.49 a month on a two-year plan for the service’s Basic tier. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 73% off with 2yr plan (+4 free months). Now only $3.49/month

Livestream Celtic vs. Roma in the UK



TNT Sports will once again broadcast Europa League games in the UK, and this match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports

TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in a number of ways, including via Sky Q as a TV package, or direct streaming from its range of mobile and smart TV apps. It costs £31 either way and comes in a package that includes the Discovery Plus library of documentary content.

Livestream Celtic vs. Roma in Canada

If you want to stream European games live in Canada, you’ll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Champions League and Europa League match this season, including this one.

DAZN DAZN Watch Europa League matches in Canada from CA$35 a month

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$35 a month or CA$250 a year and will also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there’s a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Livestream Celtic vs. Roma in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which once again has exclusive rights to show matches from the tournament live in Australia this season.