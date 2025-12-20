Ryan Clark on Pivot Podcast, ESPN, and Robert Griffin III Feud

It was October 2007—peak pigskin season for all who celebrate—but Ryan Clark, then a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was crying in the bathroom of a hospital room. Daggers in his side, 104 degree fever. Clark carries the trait for sickle cell anemia, something he’d always known, but he had just played in Denver and the altitude lit his condition ablaze. How bad was it? Clark wasn’t just ready to die; in that bathroom, he’d made peace with it. If it’s time, I’m comfortable with that, Clark thought.

In walked the surgeon … and he looked exactly like Tom Brady, the nemesis of all defensive backs. Of course he did. It figures, Clark said to himself, that if I die, the dude treating me would look like this man. Turns out the Brady look-alike brought a very TB12 approach to health care: success at all costs. He told Clark bluntly that he was taking out his spleen. “I don’t even care what the affliction is,” Clark remembers him saying.

“That moment obviously saved my life,” Clark tells me over Zoom, nearly 18 years later. Steelers fans know the next chapter by heart: Clark won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy alongside Troy Polamalu. The former undrafted free agent from LSU then retired in 2015 after a 13-year career. It was a sports-movie ending, and another player—maybe most players—might have retired home to Baton Rouge.

Not Ryan Clark. I’m chatting with the man today because of everything that’s happened after he shed the black and gold. Clark, now 46, has spent years building what is suddenly a skyrocketing media career, spanning multiple ESPN programs as well as The Pivot Podcast, the über-popular interview show he cohosts with fellow former players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. In other words: The man is busy.

Alistar Feury The NFL season means a heavy load at ESPN, but Clark wants to scale The Pivot into a larger media endeavor with more podcasts.

“I don’t know what today is,” Clark says, entirely serious, while snacking on gummy bears. In fact, the first time we meet, I catch him in the late afternoon on a Wednesday in August. You can forgive him for being a little turned around. Consider his Monday and Tuesday schedule: Wake up for a 5:30 a.m. haircut; go to ESPN’s New York City studio for First Take; hop in a car to ESPN’s HQ in Bristol, Connecticut; host NFL Live; drive back to New York; work on The Pivot; then help his son, Jordan—who, at the time, was just signed to the New York Jets’ practice squad—with moving. “Yeah, that’s actually kind of light,” he deadpans.

On both TV hits and the pod, Clark has forged a reputation as a says-it-like-he-sees-it pundit. And given the state of sports media nowadays—a hot-take, context-optional minefield that rewards showmanship from its talking heads—it’s hardly a surprise that he’s found himself at times walking a fine line between being the type of controversial personality that ESPN values highly (see Smith, Stephen A.) and someone who takes it too far.

Earlier this year, he engaged in an ugly public spat with another former player turned commentator, Robert Griffin III. And in early September, Clark faced serious blowback after he dismissed fellow NFL analyst Peter Schrager during a debate on ESPN’s Get Up by saying, “That’s the non-player in you.” Schrager was furious, and Clark later tweeted out an apology.

In fact, there’s a good chance that haters and trolls are flooding his DMs with outrage right now. But the former hard-hitting safety has learned over time to absorb those shots and not strike back. “I had this terrible trait of wanting to be understood,” Clark tells me. “But I’m not arguing or debating or having a conversation with a person that wants to understand me. I’m having a conversation with a person that believes they’re right.”

Alistar Feury Clark contributes to multiple ESPN programs, including NFL Live, SportsCenter, and Monday Night Countdown.

Hell has frozen over in Pittsburgh. White-crusted layers of ice slow the three rivers that surround the city center. In the North Shore, Pittsburghers trudge through dirty snow, mounting Santa inflatables on top of pickup trucks and blasting J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” through bitter air rife with the smell of burnt pork. One wrong step and you’ll trip over a crumpled can of shitty light beer. Together, these things mean one thing, and one thing only: December football.

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are two and a half hours away from a Monday Night Football tilt with the Miami Dolphins. Inside Acrisure Stadium, which Aaron Rodgers and company call home, ESPN staff members put the finishing touches on the Monday Night Countdown stage. The pregame show, which includes ESPN mainstays Clark, Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears, runs from 6:00 p.m. to 15 minutes before kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Just about everyone, from Van Pelt (blowing hot air onto his bare hands) to ESPN techies (dressed like they’re about to operate snow plows, not cameras), is clearly feeling all 16 degrees of temperature.

You know who doesn’t seem to mind? Ryan Clark.

Before going onstage, Clark holds an impromptu science experiment for those in his immediate vicinity. “Want to know what happens to water in Pittsburgh?” he asks, holding a Fiji water bottle. He slopes it downward, the contents looking a lot like the rivers outside—wordlessly reminding us that one, he’s used to this, and two, he’s used to this.

“I had this terrible trait of wanting to be understood. But I’m not arguing or debating or having a conversation with a person that wants to understand me. I’m having a conversation with a person that believes they’re right.”

Near the end of his playing days, in 2013 and 2014, Clark began popping up as a guest analyst on ESPN. The transition from the gridiron to the booth is notoriously tricky, but Clark was a revelation. His combination of charisma, genuine football IQ, and willingness to offer tough love on air was so rare that the network hired him as a full-time NFL analyst as soon as he retired. Since then, he’s been a fixture. In 2022, he started The Pivot Podcast, interviewing everyone from current NFL icons (Saquon Barkley) to just plain icons (try Barack Obama) with his cohosts.

Every great sports analyst has a superpower—think Charles Barkley’s self-deprecation or Pat McAfee’s manic, well, everything—and for Clark, it’s a drive to tackle the complicated questions his peers won’t touch. On The Pivot, Clark went deep with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech about losing his brother to a deadly New Year’s pickup-truck attack in New Orleans. In another episode, Clark broke down on camera after talking to former LSU football captain Greg Brooks Jr. about suffering disabilities in the wake of a brain tumor.

Clark tells me that his interview style is influenced by how he parents his three children. If your kid gets in a fight, don’t ask them to tell you what happened. Ask them why. “If you can help someone explain the why of adversity, they’re more comfortable answering that question,” says Clark. “Because it’s truly the important question.”

Alistar Feury In 2022, Clark started The Pivot Podcast, interviewing everyone from current NFL icons (Saquon Barkley) to just plain icons (try Barack Obama) with his cohosts Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

Before the Pittsburgh-Miami game (which the home team would win in a landslide), Clark and Spears, a former Dallas Cowboy defensive end, take to the sparsely populated field for a live interview with Dolphins running back De’Von Achane. Clark and Spears chat up the stoic 24-year-old about Miami’s turbulent season so far. Sure, the team lost Tyreek Hill to injury, but the leadership of oft-unconventional head coach Mike McDaniel has led to a recent resurgence. “I have one quick question for you,” Clark begins, a Skycam whirring overhead. “How does it feel to know that Texas A&M has beat LSU for the last time, now that we have [head coach] Lane Kiffin?” Achane, an Aggies alum, breaks into a smile. No comeback.



Clark retakes the stage, where he spends pregame confronting an especially chaotic weekend in the league: Micah Parsons’s torn ACL. Kansas City’s shattered playoff hopes. The Buffalo and New England showdown, arguably game of the year. The return of the 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. Oh, and superstar Patrick Mahomes’s season-ending injury, which complicates the ride-off-into-the-sunset retirement plans of one Travis Kelce.

“I just want to say this: It would feel extremely odd if somebody other than Patrick Mahomes throws Travis Kelce’s last completion,” Clark says before a commercial break, with the tight end’s brother sitting to his left. He ain’t wrong.

During commercial breaks, Clark doesn’t dip inside for even a minute to return feeling to his extremities. Instead, he checks his phone, dutifully signs Steelers fans’ Terrible Towels, and catches up with what feels like anyone and everyone around the field. During one break in particular, he looks at the growing crowd, lifts his arms up, and unleashes his hundredth or so declaration of the day.

“WE GOTTA WIN!!!!!”

He ain’t wrong about that one either.



Alistar Feury As a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clark won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy alongside Troy Polamalu.

Near the end of every episode of The Pivot, Clark asks his guest a simple query: What’s your pivot moment? It could be as heavy as the death of a parent or as petty as a high school coach who said they’d never make it. So I ask Clark for his pivot moment. The first? Being saved by the Tom Brady doppelgänger doctor. And the second? “The most recent one,” he says, turning somber, “was the RG3 situation.”

His feud with former ESPN personality Robert Griffin III began in May, when Griffin suggested in a video posted to X that WNBA stars Angel Reese (who is Black) and Caitlin Clark (who’s not) must hate each other. Clark posted a video response on X, saying, “The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country,” referring to Griffin’s two marriages to white women. Cue an ugly and widely covered feud between the two NFL vets.

“If it happened again, would I do it?” Clark asks me during our first meeting. “Yes. Would I do it in a different way? Probably. But the way I did it was why it was impactful to people. It also gave the people who are part of all these conservative sites a crack to attack me that I wish I didn’t give them.”

Clark’s response is to keep grinding. The NFL season means a heavy load at ESPN, but he also wants to scale The Pivot into a larger media endeavor with more podcasts. Bet on it happening sooner rather than later. Clark again returns to his health scare in Denver. “That’s the biggest pivot moment in my life, because it changed my perspective on doing things and not waiting.”

With that, Clark says goodbye and logs off. He’s on to the next thing—whether that’s SportsCenter or just dinner, finally—and damn if he’s going to wait for me, you, or the next person brave enough to cast a stone at everything he’s built.