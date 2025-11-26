IN SANTA CRUZ, I’M BK, KSBW ACTION NEWS 8 .. THE ‘SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES’… HELD OPEN TRYOUTS IN SALINAS TODAY… FOR THEIR ‘M-L-S NEXT PRO SECOND TEAM’ — ‘THE TOWN F-C’. SOCCER PLAYERS PACKED THE ‘SALINAS REGIONAL SOCCER COMPLEX’… HOPING FOR A SPOT ON THE TEAM — THAT COULD ONE DAY LEAD THEM TO THE MAIN EARTHQUAKES SQUAD. THE DAY WAS INTENSE — TWO 50-MINUTE MATCHES… A LOT OF PRESSURE… AND SOME SERIOUS TALENT ON DISPLAY. QUAKES LEGEND… ‘SHEA SALINAS’… WAS OVERSEEING THE TRYOUTS… AND STUDYING EVERY DETAIL. ### <0:54-1:02 "I VISIT A LOT OF SCHOOLS AND ASK KIDS 'WHO HERE WANTS TO BE A PROFESSIONAL SOCCER PLAYER?' AND 90% OF THEM RAISE THEIR HAND. SO GIVING A PATHWAY, AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE KIDS IS REALLY IMPORTANT"> BUTTED TO <0:40-0:52 "WELL IT'S THE LITTLE TIMES WHEN YOU PLAY, YOU KNOW, HERE AND THERE AND SOMEONE PICKS YOU UP AND THEY'RE LIKE 'WOW YOU GOT TALENT AND THEN YOU KIND OF QUESTION YOURSELF AND YOU'RE LIKE 'WOW DO I REALLY' AND IT'S LIKE 'MAYBE I SHOULD GIVE THIS THING A SHOT."> STANDOUT ATHLETES FRO
San Jose Earthquakes hold open tryouts in Salinas for MLS Next Pro team
Updated: 3:51 PM PST Nov 24, 2025
Editorial Standards
Soccer players packed the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex as the San Jose Earthquakes held open tryouts for their MLS Next Pro second team, The Town FC, hoping for a spot that could lead them to the main Earthquakes squad.The day was intense, featuring two 50-minute matches with a lot of pressure and serious talent on display. Quakes legend Shea Salinas was overseeing the tryouts and studying every detail.”I visit a lot of schools and ask kids, ‘Who here wants to be a professional soccer player?’ and 90% of them raise their hand. So giving a pathway, an opportunity for those kids, is really important,” Salinas said.”Well, it’s the little times when you play, you know, here and there, and someone picks you up and they’re like ‘Wow, you got talent and then you kind of question yourself and you’re like ‘Wow do I really?’ and it’s like ‘Maybe I should give this thing a shot,” Salinas said.Standout athletes from today’s tryouts will be invited to an invite-only combine in December, run by The Town FC.
Soccer players packed the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex as the San Jose Earthquakes held open tryouts for their MLS Next Pro second team, The Town FC, hoping for a spot that could lead them to the main Earthquakes squad.
The day was intense, featuring two 50-minute matches with a lot of pressure and serious talent on display. Quakes legend Shea Salinas was overseeing the tryouts and studying every detail.
“I visit a lot of schools and ask kids, ‘Who here wants to be a professional soccer player?’ and 90% of them raise their hand. So giving a pathway, an opportunity for those kids, is really important,” Salinas said.
“Well, it’s the little times when you play, you know, here and there, and someone picks you up and they’re like ‘Wow, you got talent and then you kind of question yourself and you’re like ‘Wow do I really?’ and it’s like ‘Maybe I should give this thing a shot,” Salinas said.
Standout athletes from today’s tryouts will be invited to an invite-only combine in December, run by The Town FC.