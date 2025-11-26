Guy Fieri rushed to hospital over gruesome on-set injury that left him wheelchair-bound

Guy Fieri is wheelchair-bound after he “slipped down a set of steps” while filming “Flavortown Food Fight.”

The Food Network star explained to Fox News Digital on Monday that “one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold” during his fall — which tore his quad muscle “in half.”

When the 57-year-old was rushed to the hospital, the doctor told Fieri he hadn’t seen a comparable injury in the “biggest, thickest” part of the leg throughout his 20 years on the job.

Guy Fieri suffered a gruesome injury when he "slipped down a set of steps."

"One foot went forward" and the other was caught behind the chef, which tore his quad muscle "in half."

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” Fieri noted.

The chef was ushered straight into surgery to ensure his muscles didn’t “recede.”

At the time, “everybody [was] in town” for the show and 125 people were on set and “ready to go.”

The restaurateur told Fox News Digital he was rushed to the hospital in the middle of filming "Flavortown Food Fight."

Fieri subsequently underwent surgery so his muscles wouldn't "recede."

Fieri recalled, “We figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run.”

Since the accident, the restaurateur has been getting around with the help of crutches and a wheelchair.

“I have to stay off it,” Fieri told the outlet. “I can’t walk on it for eight weeks.”

The Food Network star will use crutches or a wheelchair for eight weeks.

At that point, he will get a cast and start rehab.

At that point, the Emmy winner will get a cast and undergo rehabilitation — which he wants to start “as fast as possible.”

He did not specify when the injury occurred, but did confirm that “it sucked” and was a “damper.”

His eldest son, Hunter, is taking the reins this Thanksgiving and hilariously texted Fieri that it’s his “time to shine.”

"It sucked," Fieri quipped of the accident, calling it a "damper."

His children will be taking the helm, cooking a Thanksgiving meal this year.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star said his youngest son, Ryder, and nephew Jules also “know how to cook.”

Fieri said, “It’s gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it’s going to be … an adventure.”

He shares Hunter, 29, and Ryder, 19, with wife Lori Fieri, whom he wed in 1995, and has vowed not to leave them any inheritance unless they “get two degrees.”