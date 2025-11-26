Andrea Bocelli’s Son Matteo Set to Make Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, is getting ready to make his first-ever appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 27! The handsome 28-year-old was spotted at rehearsals for the fan-favorite annual event on Nov. 25 rocking a “falling in love” hat and a huge smile, despite the rainy weather.

Bocelli is from Forte dei Marmi, Italy, which makes him the perfect star to perform atop the Rao’s Homemade Pasta Knight float. The float will feature a soldier made of — you guessed it — various types of pasta, fighting a fire-breathing dragon. Macy’s website says the float was “inspired by the origin of Rao’s Homemade authentic Italian marinara sauce” with “a backdrop designed to resemble a village in Southern Italy & the delicious, fresh ingredients grown there.”

Matteo Bocelli performs during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals on November 25, 2025 in New York City. Getty

Bocelli has become much more than just a celebrity kid; Andrea and Enrica Cenzatti’s son is now a star in his own right. After stepping onto the scene with a duet with his father called “Fall On Me” in 2018, he began releasing solo singles like “Solo” and “Close” that offered a more contemporary approach to the classical music his tenor dad makes.

In 2023, he released his debut self-titled album, Matteo Bocelli, followed up in 2025 with his newest album, Falling in Love. He did a collaboration with actress and singer Sofia Carson in 2024 titled, “If I Knew,” and in 2025, he released his first original Christmas song, “Lost This Christmas.”

Matteo Bocelli performs during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals on November 25, 2025 in New York City. Getty

Bocelli’s had a huge year in 2025. Not only did he perform in front of the Pope at the inauguration of the Borgo Laudato Si’ alongside his dad in September, but he also took the stage at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s June wedding to perform Elvis Presley’s 1961 classic “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.” He’s been on a world tour to support his Falling in Love album, and it’s clear the hunk is blowing up.

