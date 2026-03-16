Savannah Bananas bring ‘Banana Ball’ to the Superdome for first time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – The Caesars Superdome is being converted into a baseball diamond this weekend for the first time in 22 years as the Savannah Bananas bring their brand of baseball to New Orleans for the first time.

The Savannah Bananas face the Party Animals in two sold-out games — Saturday, March 14, with first pitch at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, with first pitch at 3:30 p.m.

Banana Ball features a dancing umpire, “dad bod” cheerleaders, a player on stilts and a family-oriented following. The six-team league operates under a different set of rules than traditional baseball, including a two-hour time limit, no walks, no bunting, no stepping out of the batter’s box, no mound visits and a rule allowing fans to catch a foul ball for an out. The Savannah Bananas also have more TikTok followers than any Major League Baseball team.

The Savannah Bananas launched in January 2016, initially selling only a handful of tickets. Owner Jesse Cole and his wife Emily sold their house to fund another attempt at the concept. Within weeks, the team sold out with its fan-focused format, and the tour has continued to sell out events since.

Cole, known as “The Man in the Yellow Tux,” said the New Orleans stop is a milestone for the organization.

“It’s unbelievable when you think about it because it’s one of the most iconic stadiums in the world,” Cole said. “There’s only a handful of groups that have sold out this place multiple nights. You think Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, U2, and to think of the WrestleManias and Super Bowls are here. And now a little small team from Savannah is here and sold it out twice. It’s unbelievable.”

Event schedule

Pre-game events are held in Champion’s Square and are open only to fans with a game ticket.

Saturday, March 14:

3:30 p.m. — Champion’s Square opens; players meet fans

4:30 p.m. — Pre-Party Live Show on the Plaza Stage

4:45 p.m. — Banana Ball Backstage on the field

5:20 p.m. — Player and Cast March

5:30 p.m. — Seating bowl opens

6:30 p.m. — The Greatest Show in Sports begins

7:00 p.m. — First pitch

9:00–9:30 p.m. — Post-Game Plaza Party

Sunday, March 15:

10:00 a.m. — Champion’s Square opens; players meet fans

10:30 a.m. — Pre-Party Live Show on the Plaza Stage

10:45 a.m. — Banana Ball Backstage on the field

11:20 a.m. — Player and Cast March

12:30 p.m. — The Greatest Show in Sports begins

3:30 p.m. — First pitch

Post-Game Plaza Party to follow

The Superdome’s clear bag policy will be in effect. No cash will be accepted. Ride shares are encouraged, and a drop-off and pick-up zone will be available on Poydras Street.

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