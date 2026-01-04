Seahawks DC Aden Durde Could Land First NFL Head Coach Interview



Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde is starting to show up in the NFL’s head-coaching carousel chatter.

In a Week 18 “what we’re hearing” notebook, ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote that Durde “could” join a group of coordinators poised to land their first head coach interviews during this hiring cycle.

That’s notable for Seattle for two reasons: (1) it’s a real-time signal Durde’s name is circulating in league circles, and (2) the NFL has tried to reduce the playoff-week interview grind by limiting interviews for coaches on playoff teams to three hours per team.

Key details

Durde has been Seattle’s defensive coordinator since Feb. 13, 2024, after three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line coach.



ESPN listed Durde among coordinators who could score first interviews this cycle. P reviously, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had received buzz as an NFL head coaching candidate.



NFL owners previously approved the three-hour interview cap for coaches whose teams are still alive in the playoffs.



Seahawks Coach Gets Head Coach Interview Buzz

ESPN’s mention didn’t guarantee Durde will get an interview request, but it’s the kind of leaguewide “name check” that often precedes formal movement once jobs open and teams build candidate lists.

Fowler noted that multiple coordinators around the league are positioned to get their first interviews, and added that “Seattle’s Aden Durde could land in that group, too.”

For Heavy readers, the “why it matters today” is simple: when an insider notebook starts putting a coach into the first-interview bucket, it becomes much easier for teams to justify reaching out once they have an opening, especially if they’re prioritizing defensive-minded leadership.

What It Could Mean for Seattle

If Durde’s name keeps gaining traction, Seattle’s staff could face the familiar postseason reality: preparing for big games while also navigating outside interest in key assistants.

That’s why the NFL’s interview limitations matter. The league’s three-hour cap was designed to keep the process from ballooning into marathon sessions that pull coaches away from game-planning.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, the “good news” is that outside interest in Durde would be a compliment to Seattle’s defensive direction, and another indicator that the organization’s coaching pipeline is being taken seriously across the league.

The “pressure” side is obvious, too: any time an assistant’s name rises on the carousel, it creates uncertainty about staff continuity and offseason planning.

Why Durde Is Suddenly a Name to Watch

Durde’s resume checks several boxes teams tend to like when they’re searching for a new head coach:

He’s running an NFL defense now, he arrived in Seattle with recent experience coaching a premium position group in Dallas (defensive line), and he has a clear, documented track record in the league that Seattle highlighted when it hired him in 2024.

And there’s also the simplest factor: timing. The coaching carousel moves fast once the regular season ends and teams start lining up interviews. If Durde is truly on the “first interview” track, the first public sign won’t be a rumor; it’ll be a report that a team has requested to speak with him.

What Happens Next

If Seattle’s defensive coordinator is going to be a true storyline in this cycle, you’ll likely see one of these triggers next:

A report that a team has requested an interview with Durde



Durde’s name popping up repeatedly alongside other top coordinator candidates



A clearer picture of which teams are open (or about to open) and how wide their searches are



For Seattle, it’s a development to monitor closely, because once the carousel reaches the interview phase, it tends to snowball quickly.