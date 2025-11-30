See the Side-by-Side Photos of the Cast of “Stranger Things” with Their Fellow Celebrity Lookalikes

The cast of Stranger Things is certainly irreplaceable. However, if the Duffer Brothers ever needed some newer faces for spinoffs, they have a strong pool of celebrities to pull from.

Stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Dacre Montgomery and Joseph Quinn all have lookalikes who are no strangers to the silver screen. Natalia Dyer and Finn Wolfhard, who play siblings in the Netflix hit, ironically, share a doppelgänger, while Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, has already had a cheeky run-in with his real-life lookalike.

Below, see photos of some of the cast members of Stranger Things side-by-side with their fellow celebrity lookalikes.

01 of 12

Finn Wolfhard and Timothée Chalamet

tephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Finn Wolfhard; Timothee Chalamet

Between the dark hair, defined cheekbones and slender frames, you can’t tell us these two couldn’t play brothers in a movie or TV show.

02 of 12

Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage Natalia Dyer; Timothée Chalamet

Natalia Dyer and Wolfhard play siblings in the TV show, so it’s no surprise these two share a doppelgänger. A quick search on the internet and you’ll find several fan-edited pictures arguing that “these two are basically twins.”

03 of 12

Millie Bobby Brown and Halsey

Kevin Winter/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Millie Bobby Brown; Halsey in 2022.

While on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2022, Halsey revealed that if they were ever to be a biopic about her life, Millie Bobby Brown would be the perfect person for the job.

“I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike,” the singer said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, no. We actually just look like sisters.'”

A day later, Brown took to Instagram and shared a snippet of the interview with the caption, “sooooo down.”

04 of 12

Winona Ryder and Keira Knightley

Valerie Macon/Getty; George Pimentel/WireImage Winona Ryder; Keira Knightley

Sure, Keira Knightley has long been pegged as a lookalike for Natalie Portman, but we venture to consider another actress: Winona Ryder. The two have an affinity for shaggy haircuts and dark eye makeup, which often has us doing a double-take.

05 of 12

Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz

Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Joe Keery; Ben Schwartz

Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz bear so much of a resemblance towards each other, fans began speculating that Keery’s Stranger Things character Steve Harrington is the father of Schwartz’s Parks & Recreation character, Jean-Ralphio Saperstein since both shows were set in Indiana.

The actors got together to put the rumors to bed during a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2016, and well … see for yourself.

06 of 12

Dacre Montgomery and Leo Woodall

Sarah Morris/Getty; Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Dacre Montgomery; Leo Woodall

Dacre Montgomery and Leo Woodhall don’t just expertly play unlovable characters on screen, the actors also bear quite an uncanny resemblance to each other, thanks to their blue eyes and brunette hair. Montgomery has also been pegged as a lookalike for Zac Efron.

07 of 12

Joseph Quinn and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Marc Piasecki/Getty; Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Joseph Quinn; Daisy Edgar-Jones

Though Daisy Edgar-Jones quite often gets mistaken for Anne Hathaway, she also revealed that people tell her she looks “like a female Joe Quinn,” and though many may disagree, she totally understands why people make the parallel. Fans also noted Quinn’s resemblance to a young Robert Downey Jr. during the fourth season of Stranger Things.

08 of 12

Jamie Campbell Bower and Sam Claflin

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Jamie Campbell Bower; Sam Claflin

If the Duffer brothers ever needed a brother or father for a spinoff about Vecna, they have Jamie Campbell Bower’s double in Sam Claflin.

09 of 12

Cara Buono and Sara Rafferty

Monica Schipper/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty Cara Buono; Sarah Rafferty

Cara Buono’s Karen Wheeler and Sara Rafferty’s Dona Roberta in Suits are completely day and night. The two actresses, however, could pass for sisters in real life.

10 of 12

Charlie Heaton and Harry Styles

Amy Sussman/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage Charlie Heaton ; Harry Styles

Charlie Heaton and Harry Styles share more than just a home country. The two Englishmen also have similar face shapes, hair styles and often strike similar poses.

11 of 12

Gaten Matarazzo and Lando Norris

Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty Gaten Matarazzo and Lando Norris

With luscious curls, wide smiles and light eyes, Gaten Matarazzo and F1 driver Lando Norris can at least pass for cousins.

12 of 12

David Harbour and Kristofer Hivju

Kevin Winter/Getty; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty David Harbour and Kristofer Hivju

It may just be the fact that both David Harbour and Kristofer Hivju play menacing figures with big hearts in Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, but the bushy beards, booming voices and towering physiques make these two mirror images of each other.

Read the original article on People