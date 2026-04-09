Selena Gomez Refers to Herself as ‘Mrs. Blanco’ as She Shares Photos with Benny Blanco

NEED TO KNOW Selena Gomez referred to herself as “Mrs. Blanco” in the caption of an April 6 Instagram post

The post features photos offering another glimpse into married life with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco

The pair wed in California on Sept. 27, 2025

Selena Gomez is still feeling that newlywed glow.

The “Sunset Blvd” singer, 33, celebrated her married status in a new Instagram post, referring to herself as “Mrs. Blanco” in the caption. The photo dump, shared on Monday, April 6, features a series of shots offering another glimpse into her life with husband Benny Blanco, whom she wed on Sept. 27 last year.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez/Instagram



One photo shows the couple smiling together for a selfie in a kitchen as they cooked. Blanco, 38, held a small spatula in his hand.

Another snap reveals their adorably personalized wooden cutting board, etched with a likeness of Blanco, real name Benjamin Levin, making a peace sign. Yet another photo shows the pair posing together as Gomez rested her hand on her husband’s chest, displaying her engagement ring.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s cutting board.

Selena Gomez/Instagram



Last month, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared another look at married life with Blanco — as well as some photos from the couple’s Santa Barbara, Calif., wedding — as she marked the music producer’s birthday on March 8. The carousel captured the pair kissing at various events, enjoying a snack together and preparing food in their kitchen.

“Happy birthday my love 🥳♥️. I love you with all my heart,” she captioned the post, to which Blanco replied, “u r the best birffday present i could ever ask for.”

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez/Instagram



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More than five months after celebrating their nuptials — which featured a star-studded guest list including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short — Gomez and Blanco reminisced about their unforgettable wedding day during the March 3 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez on their wedding day on Sept. 27, 2025.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez’s Instagram



Blanco revealed how he was determined to “hold it together” and not get “choked up” when watching his bride walk down the aisle — but his efforts proved futile when the big moment arrived.

“They start playing Selena’s song. Instantly, I see you [Gomez] in the shadow and I go, ‘What’s happening?’ And my body, like, I started doing things where I was, like, I could feel it,” Blanco said while doing a lip quiver motion.

“I was trying so hard! I was trying so hard not to cry!” he exclaimed.

Gomez had a similarly emotional experience. “All I know is once I got up there, we just lost it,” she remembered.

“We were laughing, crying, talking,” Blanco chimed in, with Gomez adding, “The whole time I remember just staring at no one else but you, and I kept going, ‘It’s okay, we’ve got this.’ ”

Blanco described it as “the best moment of my life.”

The couple also shared how they took a private moment during the reception to sit together away from the crowd and just soak it all in.

“I just pulled her aside, and we sat there,” Blanco explained. “And I was like, ‘Look around us, all of our friends are here to celebrate us.’ I couldn’t picture a better moment than this. I was just kissing her and hugging her, and we had all these great talks.”