Senegal vs Sudan: AFCON 2025 – team news, start time and lineups | Africa Cup of Nations News

Who: Senegal vs Sudan

What: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Where: Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier

When: Saturday, January 3, 5pm (16:00 GMT)

When: Saturday, January 3, 5pm (16:00 GMT)

The AFCON round of 16 begins with a clash between the heavyweights and minnows, as title favourites Senegal face Sudan, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition.

Boasting considerable attacking firepower in Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, Senegal stormed their way into the knockouts, affirming their place among the title favourites as the AFCON 2021 champions seek their second title.

The 117th-ranked Sudan, on the other hand, needed a helping hand to qualify and will play in the knockout stages for the first time in 14 years. Reaching the round of 16 represents a significant achievement for Sudan, whose footballing progress has defied ongoing turmoil at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Senegal vs Sudan:

What’s going on in Sudan?

Sudan has been ravaged by war since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 12 million people and triggered famine in several parts of Sudan, a situation the United Nations has described as the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

Sudan’s goalkeeper, Mohamed Abooja, had to deal with the anguish of his brother being taken prisoner by the RSF. “Of course, the team has been impacted. Everyone has just tried to get through this period, but it has been difficult with the tension all over Sudan,” Abooja told AFP news agency.

“In the end, our results on the pitch are what make the people happy and boost their morale.”

How did Sudan reach the 2025 AFCON round of 16?

Sudan’s team progressed to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, collecting three points in Group E courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea: a result that marked only their second-ever win at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 1970.

That historic victory was aided by a moment of good fortune, with an own goal from Equatorial Guinea’s Saul Coco proving decisive.

How did Senegal reach the round of 16?

Senegal, Africa’s second-highest-ranked nation at 19th in the world, finished top of Group D with seven points after two wins and a draw, edging DR Congo on goal difference.

They finished the group stage with the joint-second highest goal tally (seven, alongside Algeria), just one behind Nigeria.

Who will the winner face in the next round?

The winner of the Senegal and Sudan match will stay in Tangier to face the winner of the Mali and Tunisia match in the quarterfinals on January 9.

Who are Senegal’s best players?

Striker Nicolas Jackson made an impressive start with two goals in the opening match against Botswana, while Cherif Ndiaye also has two goals to his name – both scored after coming on as a substitute.

The experienced winger Sadio Mane is another star player of Senegal, alongside midfielders Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mane has been involved in 17 AFCON goals (10 goals, 7 assists), the most by any player since 2010.

Who are Sudan’s best players?

Midfielders Walieldin Khidir and Ammar Toaifour, along with defender Sheddy Barglan, have been Sudan’s standout performers at the tournament.

Senegal and Sudan form guides

All matches, most recent result last:

Senegal: W-D-W-W-L

Sudan: L-W-L-L-L

Senegal are on a 14-match unbeaten run at AFCON (W9 D5).

Senegal have kept 17 clean sheets at AFCON since 2017, more than any other team.

Sudan have conceded six goals, the most of any team to reach the round of 16.

Sudan won just one of their last seven AFCON matches (D1 L5).

Head-to-head

Senegal and Sudan have met in seven previous encounters, across competitive and friendly games.

Senegal boast an unbeaten record, having won four times and drawn three times.

When did Senegal and Sudan last meet?

The teams recently met in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in September when Senegal won 2-0.

Senegal vs Sudan – stat attack

Saturday’s game will be their first meeting at AFCON and fifth overall in a span of a year.

Senegal have never lost to an East African opponent at AFCON, having played five matches, winning four and drawing one.

Have Senegal ever won an AFCON title?

This is Senegal’s 18th appearance at the AFCON finals, with their best result being the 2021 title they won in Cameroon. They have also finished runners-up twice: in 2002 and 2019.

Have Sudan ever won an AFCON title?

Sudan are making their 10th appearance this year. Since their debut in 1957, they have finished runners-up twice – in 1959 and 1963 – and won their only trophy in 1970.

Senegal team news

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw will be without his captain, Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended for this match, having picked up a red card in their final group game.

Senegal’s predicted lineup

Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Abdoulaye Seck, Moussa Niakhate, Ismail Jakobs; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Sadio Mane; Nicolas Jackson

Sudan team news

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah will be without midfielders Salah Adil, Abo Eisa and Abuaagla Abdalla, who are injured.

Sudan’s predicted lineup

Monged El Neel; Sheddy Barglan, Mohamed Ereng, Mustafa Karshom, Bakhit Khamis; Walieldin Khidir, Abdelrazig Omer, Ammar Taifour; Aamir Abdallah, Mohammed Abdel-Rahman, Mohamed Eisa