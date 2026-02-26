Should You Buy, Hold or Sell TTD Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD will report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 59 cents, the same as in the prior-year quarter. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $841.9 million, implying a 13.6% year-over-year increase.

TTD expects revenues to be at least $840 million. Excluding the benefit of U.S. political ad spend in the prior-year quarter, the revenue growth rate is projected to be 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. It projects $375 million in adjusted EBITDA.

TTD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average surprise of 8.4%.

Let us see how TTD is expected to fare in terms of revenues and earnings this time around.

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for TTD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TTD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Continued momentum in key business areas, such as Connected TV (“CTV”), is expected to have cushioned TTD’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. CTV is the fastest-growing segment of the digital ad market, given the ongoing shift from linear TV.

On the last earnings call, management noted that the transition toward biddable CTV has been gaining rapid momentum and it expects decision CTV to become the default buying model in the future. The benefits of decision-based buying (like greater flexibility, control and performance) compared with traditional programmatic guaranteed or insertion-order models, are rendering it the logical choice for advertisers.

Apart from CTV, momentum in retail media, international expansion, the Kokai platform and efforts to strengthen go-to-market capabilities are likely to have acted as tailwinds.

85% clients use Kokai as their default experience and this has been strengthening its competitive moat. TTD highlighted that Kokai delivered (on average) 26% better cost per acquisition, 58% better cost per unique reach and a 94% better click-through rate compared with Solimar.