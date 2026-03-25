Shrinking Star Jessica Williams Talks Maya’s Death, Gaby’s Career Crisis

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Losing a patient leads Gaby to a crisis of confidence in Wednesday’s episode of “Shrinking.”

During the final moments of last week’s episode, we learned that Maya (Sherry Cola) had lost her battle with depression. When Episode 8 picks up, Gaby stands in the way, way back of Maya’s funeral. Toxicology reports for her late patient tested positive for alcohol, Xanax, and OxyContin, and the worst part is: They may never know whether her death was an accident or not.

“In the beginning of the season, we mentioned that Gaby is trying to move forward and she’s thinking about this idea of getting into trauma work,” Jessica Williams tells TVLine. “This is sort of her experimenting with ‘Jimmying’ and getting involved a little bit in this patient’s life and not really breaking through and then starting to break through.”

Despite exploring some new therapy techniques, losing her patient throws Gaby into a tailspin, forcing her to again question whether she’s pursuing the right career path — a running theme for the therapist who appears to be stuck and treading water in Season 3.

“I think that that’s a real learning curve for her and a steep one,” adds Williams. “It makes Gaby want to quit and she’s in a really dark place. But what is nice is that she then has to lean on her tribe to help pull her out of it, and that comes through in the way of Paul.”