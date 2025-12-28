Sixers aiming to close out 2025 with win against Wildcats

The Adelaide 36ers are at home again on Sunday for the second straight game, hosting the Perth Wildcats in a hotly anticipated match-up.

The last time the sides met, earlier this month in Perth, the Sixers ended a run of seven straight losses to the Wildcats in the most dramatic fashion.

They came back from 20 points down in the last quarter to steal victory.

It was a highly publicised game due to it being the first time Bryce Cotton had returned to Perth since his club switch in the off-season and he didn’t disappoint, finishing with 21 points, 12 assists and three steals.

The last time the Sixers won in Adelaide against the Wildcats was in October 2023 when Isaac Humphries top scored with 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Cotton, then in Perth colours, was held to just 11 points.

After beating Cairns by 20 points on Christmas Eve, the Sixers will be looking to hold on to top spot and improve their record from the current 16 wins and four losses, but the Wildcats have a strong record in Adelaide, winning nine times in 13 visits to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre including earlier this season in November when they finished strongly to win by nine points.

While they have had to travel, the Wildcats should be well rested having not played since their win over Tasmania on December 21, giving them an extra four days of rest compared with the Sixers.

That game in Hobart marked the start of a stretch of five straight away games for John Rillie’s team.

Adelaide 36ers General Manager of Basketball Operations, Matt Weston says the game against Cairns was a good test ahead of the challenge against the Wildcats and there were some pleasing performances, including from Nick Rakocevic off the bench.

“There’s no easy games in NBL,” said Weston, remarking that Cairns was at the opposite end of the ladder to his side.

“We only have 10 teams.

“We also got that they played what, three days before in Sydney and they got really beaten up because, you know, they didn’t play well, so we knew they weren’t going to come in and just be roll over, and that was also good.

“I prefer (we) have a good quality game because this is where you’re going to find out what you’re good at and what you’re not, as we keep stepping across and I thought we just did well, we kept them there at a certain point, and then we just put our foot down and we were able to extend it and go. “(It was also pleasing that) we got some really good contributions out of a couple of key guys off the bench.”

Sunday’s game gets underway at 2:00pm ACDT.

If you can’t be at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre to take the game in, you can watch live on ESPN via Kayo or Disney+ or live on Channel 10.



ADELAIDE 36ERS v PERTH WILDCATS

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Sunday 28 December, 2:00pm ACDT

Live on ESPN via Kayo Sports or Disney+ and on Channel 10

OVERALL

Played 161, Adelaide 70, Perth 91

At AEC

Played 13, Adelaide 4, Perth 9

LAST FIVE MATCHES

Dec 7, 2025 – 36ers 95 def Wildcats 94 at RAC Arena

Nov 9, 2025 – Wildcats 94 def 36ers 87 at AEC

Feb 7, 2025 – Wildcats 112 def 36ers 104 at RAC Arena

Jan 17, 2025 – Wildcats 110 def 36ers 103 at RAC Arena

Dec 28, 2024 – Wildcats 116 def 36ers 92 at AEC

KEY STATS

Adelaide has won each of its last four games after trailing at half-time.

· Adelaide has won each of its last eight games when allowing fewer than 90 points.

· Adelaide has won the third quarter in each of its last seven home games.

· Adelaide has won nine of its last 10 games.

· Adelaide has won each of its last nine games with Nick Rakocevic in the lineup.

· Perth has won each of its last five games against Adelaide after trailing at quarter-time.

· Perth has won each of its last six away games when playing with a rest advantage.

· Perth has won seven of its last eight away games against Adelaide.

· Perth has used the same starting five in each of its last nine games – longest active streak in the league.

· Dejan Vasiljevic has hit at least one three-pointer in 40 consecutive appearances – longest active streak of any player in the league.