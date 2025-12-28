Trailer Blitz! The Breadwinner, Dreams, By Design, Jimmy, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie and More

Back in the early ’80s, there was a John Hughes-penned comedy called Mr. Mom, starring a young Michael Keaton as a family man who fumbles his way through parenting duties as his better half (the always lovely Teri Garr) heads off to become the breadwinner. That was a little more than 40 years ago, when the very idea of a father staying home with the kids was treated as a broad comic premise rather than everyday reality. It was played for laughs because it felt novel, pushing against the old image and outdated assumptions of “father knows better” and “a woman’s place is in the kitchen.” It was just subversive enough for its time.

Now comes stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze to offer his own modern spin on the idea of a stay-at-home dad. The comedy isn’t about mocking the role itself, but just how difficult it is to be a fully functional parent when your partner is off chasing a career-changing opportunity. And let’s face it, no matter the era, there’s nothing quite like watching someone wildly unprepared get thrown into the deep end of adulthood. Bargatze, who will be making his feature film debut here, has kind of built his whole comedy career around being that type of guy: a lovable doofus baffled by everyday tasks, perpetually coming up short when asked to handle them.

In The Breadwinner, Bargatze stars in his first leading role as Nate Wilcox, whose carefully balanced world gets turned upside down when his wife Katie (played by This Is Us star Mandy Moore) lands a once-in-a-lifetime deal on Shark Tank. With her business dreams taking her on an extended trip, Nate suddenly finds himself at home, alone, and hopelessly outmatched by the daily demands of raising three young daughters. What follows is a series of escalating misadventures as Nate learns the hard way that running a household requires a completely different skill set than earning a paycheck.

The upcoming comedy is directed by Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Die Hart, NTSF:SD:SUV) and written by Bargatze alongside longtime collaborator Dan Lagana, leaning into the comedian’s trademark observational humor about the everyday absurdities of being a dad and husband.

The cast also includes Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, and Kate Berlant, with appearances from Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte.

The Breadwinner is slated to hit theaters March 13th. Just remember, some dads are born ready, calm under pressure and built for any situation… but this one is absolutely not.

Jessica Chastain is not a woman you want to cross, especially if she’s willing to weaponize your immigrant status to get what she wants.

In this new provocative drama Dreams, the Academy Award winner plays a wealthy American socialite who becomes embroiled in a secret love affair with a gifted Mexican ballet dancer who happens to be undocumented. That power imbalance comes sharply into play as Chastain’s character pushes the relationship further, to the point where her affection gives way to manipulation and his vulnerability becomes her ultimate bargaining chip.

From acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, well known for human-driven dramas that push the boundaries of emotion and moral discomfort (see: After Lucia, Chronic, Sundown, and Memory), the film examines the hypocrisy of affluent benefactors who may derive a kind of twisted gratification from the power they wield over those they claim to be helping.

Here, Chastain’s Jennifer is the daughter of a powerful family and the public face of a foundation dedicated to helping vulnerable communities. When her latest recipient is a talented dancer, Fernando (played by real-life Mexican ballet dancer Isaac Hernández), who came over from Mexico through less-than-legal means, she initially wants to help him secure legal status and stability in America.

But once her desires are revealed and a torrid love affair takes shape between the two, she begins to realize just how much power she truly holds over his future. Even if Fernando now believes their relationship is doomed and wants out, it no longer matters what he wants. One phone call to the authorities from her is all it would take to upend his life and remind him how fragile his freedom really is.

Chastain delivers what critics are calling another razor-sharp performance, reteaming once again with Franco following their last collaboration, 2023’s Memory. She is joined by a strong supporting cast that includes Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell, Eligio Meléndez, and Mercedes Hernández.

Dreams is due to open in theaters February 27th. Consider this one less a date movie and more a slow-burning warning that some generosity comes with strings sharp enough to cut.

They say Hollywood has run out of ideas and it’s now just a movie factory of reboots, remakes, sequels, and algorithm-approved IP, endlessly recycling what once worked. But we stand here and say… ah, well, yeah, that’s kinda true. Can’t really argue with that. They do a lot of reboots, that’s for sure.

But hey! That doesn’t mean that once in a while a movie doesn’t come along, plant its flag on a hill, and say, “Look dammit! Originality ain’t dead. We actually came up with something no one has seen before—and it’s freakin’ bizarre… like, really bizarre.”

So with that, feast your eyes on the next cult movie in the making. It’s about a woman who swaps bodies with a chair. And somehow, everyone in her life seems to prefer the chair.

Juliette Lewis throws caution to the wind and fully commits herself to star in this stylish, surrealist dark comedy as Camille, a woman so starved for affection and validation that she finds herself envying a gorgeous chair in a showroom. Not metaphorically. Literally.

So when Camille and the chair somehow swap forms, she discovers that life as an inanimate object suits her far better than being human ever did. As a chair, she’s finally appreciated—a better listener, a calmer presence, a friction-free friend. Her mother (Betty Buckley) opens up. Her best friends (Samantha Mathis and Robin Tunney) relax. And for the first time, nobody asks her to explain herself.

Things get stranger—and oddly tender—when Camille ends up in the apartment of Olivier (Mamoudou Athie), a minimalist bachelor who develops a romantic fixation on his elegant new possession. Camille can’t speak or move, but she’s suddenly adored in a way she never experienced before. It’s funny. It’s unsettling. And it’s deeply aware of what it’s poking at.

By Design is written and directed by Amanda Kramer, who comes from the art world, which explains a lot. After cutting her teeth as a music video director and visual artist, she broke onto the indie film scene with 2018’s female-flipped Lord of the Flies riff Ladyworld and followed it up with the neon-soaked, LGBT-friendly ‘50s street-gang musical Please Baby Please in 2022. With her latest, Kramer might have officially crossed into her most fully realized, wonderfully unhinged vision yet, harkening to the spirit of Lynch and Waters, where discomfort, camp, and surreal humor bleed into each other.

Featuring narration by Melanie Griffith and co-starring Alisa Torres, Clifton Collins Jr., Keir Gilchrist, and the late Udo Kier, By Design opens in select theaters February 13th. So come for the whacked-out premise! But stay for the realization that sometimes, being seen means sitting perfectly still.

It’s an annual tradition in many households to watch It’s a Wonderful Life this time of year, as it’s arguably Jimmy Stewart’s most beloved film and also one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. But here’s the thing: for a lot of us, Jimmy Stewart has become the kind of Hollywood legend who’s less viewed as a real human being and more as a pop-culture reference. A bigger-than-life figure, frozen in amber by nostalgia and endlessly replayed on TV screens every December. Which makes it the perfect time for a biopic to remind us that Jimmy Stewart was more than a silver-screen icon or a seasonal tradition, but a real person shaped by real triumph and trauma.

In the upcoming biographical drama Jimmy, KJ Apa, of Riverdale fame, takes on the Herculean task of portraying one of Hollywood’s greatest leading men. The film tells the untold true story of how America’s most beloved everyman actor found himself at a crossroads during the most defining stretch of his life.

Fresh off an Academy Award win for The Philadelphia Story, Stewart walked away from Hollywood stardom to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the dawn of World War II. What followed wasn’t a publicity tour or symbolic service, but real combat — twenty missions over Europe, a rise to the rank of colonel, and a return home deeply changed by war.

While charting the emotional whiplash between fame and duty, the film zeroes in on that fragile post-war period when Stewart came back broken, disillusioned, and unsure if he even belonged on screen anymore — until one last role quietly changed everything. That role, of course, was George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life, a performance that would redefine Stewart’s career and secure his place in American film history.

Jimmy is directed by indie filmmaker Aaron Burns (Birthright Outlaw) and written by Justin Strawhand, and boasts a stacked supporting cast including Kara Killmer, Neal McDonough, Max Casella, Jason Alexander, Christopher McDonald, Sarah Drew, Rob Riggle, and more.

Rather than rushing through a greatest-hits biography, the film instead aims to focus on one transformative stretch of time — where war reshaped the man and art helped put him back together, and perhaps reveal the truth behind the quiet strength of his iconic smile.

Jimmy is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 6, 2026.

If you’ve ever made a wildly overcomplicated plan that immediately blew up in your face, then congratulations. You now understand the spiritual core of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.

This is the feature-length expansion of the cult Canadian semi-improvisational comedy and web series where filmmaker Matt Johnson (BlackBerry, Operation Avalanche, The Dirties) and his close friend and music collaborator Jay McCarrol play exaggerated versions of themselves as unemployed bandmates, lifelong best friends, and chaos magnets whose confidence far outweighs their competence.

Launched back in 2007, Nirvanna the Band the Show followed the hilarious exploits of Matt and Jay, two struggling musicians whose dream of landing a spot at one of Canada’s hippest music clubs, The Rivoli, becomes the catalyst for a series of publicity stunts that range from ill-advised viral schemes and guerrilla marketing disasters to full-blown acts of self-sabotage, all in the misguided belief that this one last idea will finally be the thing that breaks them through.

The series quickly became a cult favorite thanks to its deadpan awkwardness, chaotic escalation, and uncanny ability to blur the line between scripted comedy and real-world discomfort. Think Nathan Fielder meets Borat with a touch of Jackass, as Matt and Jay steamroll through Toronto with absolute certainty and zero foresight.

That same energy carries directly into Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, only now the scale is bigger, the consequences are stranger, and the commitment to the bit is pushed to its most unhinged extreme yet. This time, the big stunt is trying to get to the top of the CN Tower in order to parachute down into instant legend status. The only question is, when will the joke stop being a joke and start tipping into something genuinely dangerous and life-threatening. And that’s exactly why Nirvanna the Band the Show has remained a word-of-mouth favorite for years.

For longtime fans, it’s a long-awaited payoff. For newcomers, it’s an ideal entry point into a world where ambition, friendship, and bad ideas collide at full speed. And for Matt and Jay? It’s just another reminder that the Rivoli remains undefeated.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie opens in select theaters February 13th.

“Disclosure Day” Official Teaser: Emily Blunt Confronts World-Shaking Evidence in Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Mystery Return with Josh O’Connor & Colman Domingo — Hitting Theaters June 12, 2026

New Trailers! Dracula, Normal, Hokum & Greenland 2: Migration

New Trailers! World Breaker, The Sheep Detectives, Digger, Anaconda & Send Help

The cool thing about Shakespeare is that one can interpret his works into whatever reflects the time, culture, or emotional truth of the moment. There’s a long history of artists doing exactly that—reframing his stories through new lenses, new settings, and new voices. You can now add the name Riz Ahmed to that list, as he’s the latest to bring a contemporary spin to Hamlet. Set within a British South Asian family in modern-day London, Ahmed takes on the iconic role of a grieving son pulled into betrayal, power plays, ghostly visions, and inherited violence after a shocking remarriage upends his world. Directed by Aneil Karia (the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye) and co-starring Art Malik, Joe Alwyn, Timothy Spall, Morfydd Clark, and Sheeba Chaddha, this reinvention asks whether revenge brings clarity… or simply proves how thin the line is between justice and madness.

With her Emmy-nominated turn in Yellowjackets, Melanie Lynskey made it clear she’s not someone who bends quietly under pressure… and definitely not someone you want cornered. The New Zealand native (yes, her American accent has been fake this whole time) returns to her home country to play a Kiwi woman who refuses to accept official silence in the wake of a national tragedy. Inspired by the devastating 2010 Pike River Mine disaster, the film pairs Lynskey with Robyn Malcolm as two women who transform unimaginable grief into a relentless, years-long pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability after the deaths of their miner husbands.

While the internet is currently debating over the acting prowess of Paul Dano, there’s one thing for sure: he was born to play fragile characters often manipulated by power and the confidence of egotists and opportunists. In acclaimed French filmmaker Olivier Assayas’s adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli’s post-Soviet political thriller novel, Dano plays a rising Russian filmmaker who slips into the orbit of a political strongman on the ascent… one who would soon become one of Russia’s most feared figures: Vladimir Putin (played here by Jude Law). Co-starring Alicia Vikander and Jeffrey Wright, the upcoming film emerges as a cold, unnerving portrait of how modern autocracy isn’t just engineered through ambition, but through image-making and the careful control of one’s own self-aggrandizement.

They say history doesn’t repeat itself, it just finds new ways to rhyme… so what rhymes with bootlicker? Just asking, as Jeff Bezos reportedly forked over $40 million to produce and distribute this glossy new documentary tracking the First Lady’s 20-day journey leading up to her husband’s return to the White House. What appears to be acting less like a documentary and more like a high-budget valentine to power has all the hallmarks of a puff piece—and a transparent attempt to cozy up to political influence. Unsurprisingly, it’s already become a lightning rod, sparking exactly the kind of backlash you’d expect. It doesn’t help that the doc marks the return of disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner, who is currently making headlines as allegedly one of the many celebrities spotted in a recent dump of the controversial Epstein Files. But hey, this is heading into theaters… so, go cinema!

What starts as a misguided romantic gesture quickly turns into a full-blown disaster when a staged home invasion goes fatally wrong. Serving as both director and star, Jason Biggs leans into cringe, desperation, and unraveling masculinity as lies stack higher than alibis. It’s a marriage-on-the-rocks comedy that swerves hard into murder-mystery mayhem.

Shot entirely through in-home security cameras, this stripped-down nightmare weaponizes awkward silences and creeping unease. What seems like an ordinary babysitting job spirals into psychological torment as trauma, control, and surveillance blur together. Think analog horror anxiety dialed up until there’s no escape… and no way out of the house.

When Seoul is overrun by a devil-worshipping crime syndicate, the police call in something far more dangerous. Don Lee leads this Korean action-driven horror thriller as a brute-force exorcist backed by psychic powers and unwavering loyalty. It’s part crime saga, part demon-slaying spectacle, and all fists-first chaos.

Pulled back into violence by a conspiracy she can’t ignore, a legendary hitwoman (Ayase Haruka) fights to protect an innocent life. This pulpy, old-school action tale blends maternal instinct with deadly precision. Retirement was never going to last.

On one brutal night, two fatal bear attacks rock Glacier National Park. Through the eyes of a rookie ranger forced to step up under impossible pressure, this survival drama explores leadership forged in terror. Starring Ali Skovbye, Brec Bassinger, Charles Esten, and Oded Fehr, nature doesn’t negotiate… and it doesn’t forgive!

A remote lagoon retreat meant to mend grief becomes a nightmare when an apex predator begins hunting its human intruders. As panic rises and isolation closes in, survival depends on confronting both the ocean’s fury and personal trauma. Starring Virginia Gardner, Mel Jarnson, and Mitchell Hope, this sleek thriller delivers high-stakes tension, primal fear, and a reminder that some wounds — human or natural — don’t stay buried for long.

After failing to land an interview with OpenAI founder Sam Altman, documentarian Adam Bhala Lough creates an AI version of the world’s most elusive tech CEO… and things get weird fast. The digital stand-in moves in, bonds with his family, and starts reshaping the film itself. Funny, unsettling, and surprisingly heartfelt, it’s a human-scale look at life alongside artificial intelligence.

Through personal recovery and investigative reporting, documentarian Benjamin Flaherty exposes how addiction treatment has become a revolving-door business fueled by insurance money. Following lives trapped inside the system, the doc reveals how survival often depends not on getting help — but on escaping exploitation. What starts as a small-scale scam investigation expands into a devastating portrait of policy failure, greed, and human cost.

This unsettling true-crime documentary unpacks how authority and influence were weaponized behind the language of self-help and morality. As trusted guidance converted into control and harm, the case of Youtube guru Jodi Hildebrandt exposes how power thrives when left unquestioned. A disturbing examination of manipulation in the digital age, it reveals how easily harm can hide behind respectability.

Haunted by the loss of his closest friend and burned out by the system, a former detective takes justice into his own hands. Michael Jai White brings steel-jawed intensity to a story about grief, loyalty, and unfinished business. Old-school grit meets modern urban fury in this straight-ahead revenge thriller.

A powerful Chicago gang leader (Omar Epps) watches his empire fracture as rival threats close in and loyalty inside his crew begins to rot. Running parallel is the story of a legendary saint (Chukwudi Iwuji) whose journey mirrors the leader’s moral collapse. Blending crime drama with spiritual reflection, this is a tense, character-driven descent into power, pride, and the price of redemption when violence feels unavoidable.

A fresh start in Italy turns into an emotional minefield when attraction, jealousy, and hidden identities surface at an elite school. Torn between safety and temptation, a grieving teen (Mia Jenkins) must decide what kind of love is worth the risk. Based on the massively popular Wattpad phenomenon.

Amid colonial unrest, an unlikely friendship between a fiery preacher, Rev. George Whitefield (Jonathan Blair), and a pragmatic thinker, Benjamin Franklin (John Paul Sneed), helps ignite a movement that reshaped history. This historical drama frames liberty as something awakened within people before it’s written into law. Sweeping and earnest, it explores belief, influence, and the emotional forces that helped birth a nation.

