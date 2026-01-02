Sixers looking to start 2026 strong against the Kings

The Adelaide 36ers will look to start the year with a bang, hosting the Sydney Kings on Friday night in their first game for 2026.

The Sydney outfit has been victorious in both clashes this season, the most recent just last month at Canberra’s AIS Arena.

The Kings are also one of the competition’s most in-form sides, winning six straight.

But they have had less time between games, hosting and defeating Brisbane on Wednesday night before travelling to Adelaide.

The Sixers on the other hand last played on Sunday, racking up an impressive come-from-behind win over Perth at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Sixers are also on a winning run of their own, with three straight wins since the loss to the Kings on December 17.

On that occasion, the Sixers were missing the suspended Nick Rakocevic, and he has been among the best for his side since his return including consecutive double doubles against Illawarra and Cairns last week.

Sixers co-captain DJ Vasiljevic said the side was looking forward to opening the new year against a strong side like Sydney.

“Obviously, we haven’t beaten them (this season),” he said of the Kings.

“We’ll do diligence, we’ll do our scout and come out here, I think we play on a Friday night, like, it’s a primetime game. “It’s going to be awesome and there’ll be no seats in the house, that’s for sure.”

His sentiments were echoed by teammate Rakocevic.

“It’s a big challenge for us,” he said. “You know, obviously they beat as bad at home and we went over there and lost to them as well.

“We definitely owe them one and it’s our job to protect home court, and make it up for our fans that came out the first time when we played Sydney and we lost to them. “But I think it’s just really important for us to just keep building on what we’ve been doing and just kind of keep us going.” Friday night’s game gets underway at 7:00pm ACDT.

ADELAIDE 36ERS vs SYDNEY KINGS

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Friday 2 January, 7:00pm ACDT

Live on ESPN via Kayo Sports or Disney+

OVERALL

Played 114, Adelaide 64, Sydney 50

At AEC

Played 10, Adelaide 5, Sydney 5

LAST FIVE MATCHES

Dec 17, 2025 – Kings 97 def 36ers 93 at AIS Arena, Canberra

Oct 11, 2025 – Kings 103 def 36ers 79 at AEC

Feb 13, 2025 – 36ers 95 def Kings 88 at Qudos Bank Arena

Jan 24, 2025 – 36ers 105 def Kings 96 at Qudos Bank Arena

Dec 30, 2024 – 36ers 111 def Kings 96 at Qudos Bank Arena



KEY STATS

· Adelaide has won each of its last 10 Friday games against Sydney.

· Adelaide has won each of its last 15 games at Adelaide Entertainment Centre when playing with a rest advantage.

· Adelaide has won each of its last four Friday night games against Sydney after trailing at three-quarter-time.

· Adelaide has won each of its last five games after trailing at half-time.

· Adelaide has won each of its last nine games when allowing fewer than 90 points.

· Adelaide has won the third quarter in each of its last eight home games.

· Adelaide has won each of its last 10 games with Nick Rakocevic in the lineup.

· Sydney has won each of its last nine games when allowing fewer than 90 points.

· Sydney has won the third quarter in each of its last eight games.

· Sydney has won each of its last six games.

· Kendric Davis – 50th game

· Dejan Vasiljevic has hit at least one three-pointer in 40 consecutive appearances – longest active streak of any player in the league.