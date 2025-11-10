Snow showers to impact Monday morning commute in Cincinnati

First snow of season: Snow showers to impact Monday morning commute
DROPPING QUICKLY HERE. SO HERE’S THE WHOLE SYSTEM. WE’VE HAD SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS OUT THERE. CURRENTLY, THE CENTER OF LOW PRESSURE, AT LEAST ONE SURFACE LOW FURTHER TO THE NORTH. SO EVENTUALLY THAT’S GOING TO BE DROPPING DOWN FROM THE NORTH, PROVIDING US WITH A LITTLE BIT BETTER BANDING OF SNOW AS WE GO INTO TOMORROW MORNING DURING THAT COMMUTE. AND THAT COULD LEAD TO SOME BETTER ACCUMULATION OUT THERE. AS I MENTIONED RIGHT NOW IT’S FALLING, BUT NOTHING REALLY STICKING TO THOSE ROADWAYS. STILL WANT TO BE CAUTIOUS THOUGH. IF YOU’RE DRIVING LATE TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO PLUMMET. SO AS I MENTIONED, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS RIGHT NOW, I TURNED UP THE SENSITIVITY JUST A LITTLE BIT SO WE CAN REALLY SEE SOME OF THE SNOW OUT THERE. SO SOME OF THIS IS SOME LIGHT FLURRY ACTION. BUT YOU’RE SEEING THESE DARKER BLUES AROUND CHEVIOT COLERAIN UP TOWARDS REDDING AND THEN ALSO DOWN TOWARDS COLD SPRINGS, JUST PAST INDEPENDENCE. NOW THAT’S WHERE WE’VE SEEN A LITTLE BIT MORE OF THE HEAVY BANDS OF SNOW, OR AT LEAST MORE OF A STEADY SNOWFALL OUT THERE ACROSS THE AREA. SAME THING JUST EAST OF CLARKSVILLE HERE, SOUTH OF WILMINGTON, THAT STRETCHES DOWN INTO NORTHERN CLERMONT COUNTY WITH SOME LIGHT SNOW INTO PARTS OF THAT AREA. SO AS WE HEAD HERE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT, WE’LL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME SCATTERED SNOW OUT THERE. BUT OVERALL SOME BREAKS AS WE GO INTO THE OVERNIGHT. BY MONDAY MORNING. HERE’S THAT LINE I WAS TALKING ABOUT COMING DOWN FROM THE NORTH WITH A LITTLE BIT BETTER BANDS OF MORE MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW, A LITTLE BIT BETTER FLAKES. SO IT STARTS TO STICK ON THOSE GRASSY ELEVATED SURFACES. NOW ANYTHING THAT STICKS TO THE GRASS WHILE GROUND TEMPERATURES ARE FAIRLY WARM RIGHT NOW, IT WILL BE HEAVY ENOUGH SNOW THAT IT CAN KIND OF OVERCOME THAT, AT LEAST FOR A BRIEF PERIOD BEFORE IT MELTS AWAY. SO WE’LL DEAL WITH SOME OF THESE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THAT MORNING COMMUTE. BUS STOP FORECAST, EVEN INTO PARTS OF THE AFTERNOON FOR PARTS OF NORTHERN KENTUCKY, SOUTH CENTRAL OHIO STILL DEALING WITH A FEW OF THOSE SNOW BANDS BACK CLOSER TO CINCINNATI, NORTH OF CINCINNATI, SOUTHEAST INDIANA. WE’LL START TO DRY OUT AS WE GO INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON AND INTO MONDAY EVENING. BASICALLY, OUR ENTIRE AREA IS REALLY GOING TO BE STARTING TO DRY OUT. SO BASICALLY EVERYONE GOING TO BE SEEING AT LEAST A DUSTING ON SOME OF THOSE ELEVATED GRASSY SURFACES. SOME ESPECIALLY, I THINK, AROUND EAST OF CINCINNATI ALONG THE I-71 CORRIDOR. EAST OF THAT COULD BE CLOSER TO ONE HIGH END, ISOLATED TWO INCH AMOUNTS. ANYTHING MORE THAN THAT, IT’S A LOWER THREAT OUT THERE. BUT SUPPOSE IT IS POSSIBLE. IT’S GOING TO BE HARD TO MEASURE, THOUGH, FOR SURE, AS WE SEE THAT LITTLE BIT OF MELTING OUT THERE. BUT ALONG WITH THIS SNOW COMES THE WINTER AIR AS WELL. BY MONDAY MORNING, WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS AND IT DOESN’T GET MUCH BETTER IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS, ACTUAL TEMPERATURES GETTING INTO THE 30S. BUT IT’S ONLY FEELING LIKE THE MID TO LOWER 20S OUT THERE. AND WE’LL FALL AGAIN BACK INTO THE TEENS EVEN BY TUESDAY MORNING. THIS IS WHERE WE’LL START TO REBOUND A LITTLE BIT IN THE FORECAST. BUT OVERALL STILL GOING TO BE A VERY COLD FEEL. SO EVENTUALLY WE’LL HAVE ACTUAL TEMPERATURES GET DOWN INTO THE MID 20S TONIGHT. THAT’S WHY I SAY ESPECIALLY WITH GUSTY WINDS THAT PICK UP TONIGHT AS WELL. IT KIND OF HELPS EFFECT ANY WARMTH LEFT IN THOSE BRIDGES OVERPASSES LEFT IN THAT CONCRETE. IT MOVES IT AWAY AS THAT COLD AIR SETTLES IN. THAT COULD CAUSE SOME PATCHY, SLICK SPOTS. SO THAT’S WHY I SAY YOU STILL WANT TO BE CAUTIOUS THERE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. IF YOU DO HAVE PLANS FOR VETERAN’S DAY ON TUESDAY, MID 20S THERE IN THE MORNING. STILL A CHILLY AFTERNOON AND EVENING AS HIGHS ONLY GET INTO THE UPPER 30S. BUT THEN BY WEDNESDAY AND ONWARD, WE FINALLY RETURN BACK
Updated: 11:11 PM EST Nov 9, 2025
We have started this Sunday with rain, and even a breezy mist at times, but now our focus shifts to a wintry mix and snow on the way tonight and into Monday.Some areas could see some moderate snow showers at times tonight, but for the most part, many will see flurries to light snowfall tonight before better snow chances arrive by Monday. It has been warm recently, so pavement temperatures work in our favor. Much of this snow melts on contact. However, by Monday morning's bus stop and morning commute, more moderate snow showers will be moving through our region. Most pick up at least a dusting, but towns along and east of 71 could pick up more with 1″-2″ possible. Most of that should be on grass or rooftops, but you'll want to be careful on bridges and overpasses. With gusty winds and temperatures well below freezing on Monday morning, that wind will help take away any extra "warmth" left in the pavement around bridges and overpasses, causing a patchy, slick spot or two. Also, with leaves all over, there could be additional unexpected slick spots with leaves covered in snow on the roads. Along with the snow, the winter feel will be here, too! It feels more like the teens early Monday morning, and then the 20s for an afternoon wind chill. We top out around 34 on Monday.
