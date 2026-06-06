Coming to XBOX Game Pass: Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, Beastro, Undisputed, and More

We’re just a few days away from the XBOX Games Showcase followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct – everyone have their bingo cards ready for what they think is going to show up first? (No hints from me, that’s cheating!) While we’re waiting for the show, let’s get to what other games you can play first, or at least pre-install.

Coming Soon

Herdling (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit in this atmospheric adventure game.

Total Chaos (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

From the creator of Turbo Overkill comes Total Chaos, a first-person survival horror brimming with mysteries to solve and monsters to kill/avoid/scream at. In this eerie, atmospheric world, you’ll scavenge materials to craft makeshift weapons, and battle against horrific creatures as you unfurl a nightmare narrative.

Solarpunk (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with XBOX Game Pass! Solarpunk is a survival game in a technically advanced world of floating islands. Alone or together with your friends, you can construct buildings, grow food, craft gadgets, and hop on your airship to explore distant islands in the sky.

Undisputed (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass







Become undisputed in the most authentic boxing game to date! Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and more licensed boxers than ever before, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring.

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Lead the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in Persona 5 Royal, the award winning, stylish turn-based RPG filled with dungeon crawling, party customization, strategic combat, and Persona fusion. Explore Tokyo, build relationships, battle Shadows, and infiltrate the minds of the corrupt to make them change their ways!

Beastro (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass







Beastro blends cozy life sim and deckbuilding puppet adventure. Team up with an injured god and a ragtag group of heroes where you provide their magical meals, shaping their decks so they can battle the ravenous monsters destroying your home. Pick up a spoon and save the world!

Frog Sqwad (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Storm the sewers for the glory of the Swamp King! Swing, jump, catapult your friends, and eat until you grow into a humongous Megafrog. A co-op extraction puzzle-platformer for up to eight players. Squad up with your frog friends for a friendslop party in this slapstick physics adventure!

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass







Available day one on XBOX Game Pass!Starseeker is a new game set within the Astroneer universe with a focus on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology.

Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on XBOX Game Pass! Junkster is a 3D action platformer with an awesome building mechanic. Plucky, little construction bot, UM-13 has crashed on a dangerous junkyard planet. Armed only with his trusty robo-wrench, Um must repair his ship and recover his lost cargo of precious human artifacts.

In Case You Missed It

Batman: Arkham Knight (PC, Handheld) – May 16

Now with PC Game Pass; joining Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Premium

Now available on XBOX on PC! In Batman: Arkham Knight, the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect, and the Scarecrow returns to unite the super villains of Gotham City against Batman.

Escape the Backrooms (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 28

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Escape the Backrooms is a one to four player co-op horror experience where you explore 30+ eerie levels inspired by creepypasta lore. Avoid deadly entities, navigate spaces, and rely on teamwork and voice chat to survive. Stay together, stay quiet, and try to escape, but be warned: survival isn’t guaranteed.

Game Updates

EA Sports UFC 6: EA Play Early Access Trial (Console) – Coming June 12

Game Pass Ultimate

The fight is in your hands. EA Sports UFC 6 is coming soon, and you can be among the first in the Octagon with EA Play. Earn your place with a 10-hour trial, and if you decide to buy, your progress carries over. Members can also save 10% on EA digital purchases and score recurring rewards.

In-Game Benefits

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Blitz Bushido Set (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

For a limited time, unlock the Denko Sekka skin for G52 Tactical Shield, Hoshi Kabuto headgear and Taiyou charm for Blitz.

Leaving June 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Don’t want the fun to end? Save on these games now before they leave Game Pass!

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, keep your eye here on the Wire or on social with XBOX and Game Pass for more updates! Talk soon!