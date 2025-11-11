Social Security: Payments Worth up to $5,108 Will Be Sent Out This Week

Millions of Americans are scheduled to receive their Social Security payments this week.

Why It Matters

Roughly 70 million people rely on the Social Security Administration (SSA) for monthly income, whether through retirement or disability benefits. Because of the program’s size, payments are distributed in stages throughout the month rather than on a single date.

What To Know

On Wednesday, November 12, payments will go out to beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month. If a payment doesn’t arrive on its scheduled date, the SSA advises waiting three business days before reaching out for assistance. Weekends and federal holidays are not counted as business days.

If you’re not expecting to be paid this week, your benefits are likely coming on two more scheduled payment dates this month:

Wednesday, November 19 : Benefits for those born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, November 26: Benefits for those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

Benefit amounts vary depending on a person’s lifetime earnings and years of contributions through payroll taxes. As of July, the average monthly retirement payment stands at $2,006.69. The maximum benefit depends on retirement age—up to $2,831 for those retiring at 62, $4,018 at 67, and as much as $5,108 for those who wait until age 70.

Social Security Boost Incoming

Starting in 2026, Social Security benefits for all of the SSA’s programs will be boosted thanks to the annual cost of living adjustment, commonly known as the COLA. The SSA announced in October that all beneficiaries will see a 2.8 percent increase on their benefits next year.

The SSA determines cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This index measures inflation according to the spending patterns of younger, urban workers rather than retirees. Since 1975, COLAs have been calculated annually using CPI-W data from the third quarter (July through September) to help ensure that benefits keep pace with the rising costs of essentials like housing, food, and healthcare.

“Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today’s economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security,” SSA commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement. “The cost-of-living adjustment is a vital part of how Social Security delivers on its mission.”

The 2026 COLA applies to all SSA programs—including retirement, spousal, survivor and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)—with any increase reflected in payments beginning in January.