Sources: NBA set for 1st vote in Las Vegas-Seattle expansion

The NBA will hold a vote at the board of governors meetings next week to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, sources told ESPN, with the two new franchises being targeted to start play in the 2028-29 season.

There is momentum within the board of governors and league office to approve moving forward with taking bids for franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Industry executives project proposals in the $7-10 billion range for each team and estimate that both markets would be among the NBA’s top eight revenue generators. The market appeal of Las Vegas and Seattle, plus the parity-friendly collective bargaining agreement, will likely lead to a robust purchase market for expansion.

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This marks the first of multiple critical steps toward NBA expansion. This first vote will allow the league to focus on Las Vegas and Seattle and have a bidding process for the teams. There will then be a potential final vote later in the year to finalize the transactions to 32 teams. In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.

A growing number of owners are believed to support expansion because of the long-term revenue growth for the league from the Las Vegas and Seattle markets. Some owners remain hesitant on selling some of their shares and having their league equity go from 1/30 to 1/32, and want to see the final valuations of the bids plus the individual franchise fees before deciding whether to expand now or in a few more years.

The NHL recently had two of its recent expansions come in Las Vegas with the Golden Knights (2017) and Seattle with the Kraken (2021). In the NFL, the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020, and Major League Baseball’s Athletics are in the process of doing the same for the 2028 season.

Las Vegas also has been home to the WNBA’s Aces since 2018. The Aces are three-time champions (2022, 2023, 2025) since the move.

Seattle has been without an NBA team since 2008, when the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and changed their name to the Thunder. The Sonics played in the NBA from 1967 through 2008 before leaving because of a dispute about the lease for KeyArena, which owner Clay Bennett said was outdated. The venue underwent extensive renovations from 2018 to 2021 and is now Climate Pledge Arena, where the Kraken and WNBA’s Storm play.

Commissioner Adam Silver said on Dec. 16 at the NBA Cup championship game in Las Vegas that the league will decide in the calendar year of 2026 about whether it will proceed with pursuing expansion.

Over the past four years, franchise valuations have surged. Mat Ishbia purchased the Phoenix Suns in December 2022 for a then-record $4 billion valuation. In 2025, that record was topped multiple times: The Boston Celtics were sold to Bill Chisholm for a $6.1 billion valuation, then the Los Angeles Lakers went from the Buss family to Mark Walter for $10 billion, which remains the largest sum ever for a U.S. professional sports team. The Portland Trail Blazers also sold to Tom Dundon in August 2025 for $4.25 billion.

Executives across the NBA expect either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Memphis Grizzlies to move to the East to realign conferences with 16 each when Seattle and Las Vegas become West teams.

The NBA last expanded in 2004 with Charlotte.

The NBA is also moving forward with plans to bring a league to Europe — with final bids for prospective teams due on March 31, sources said.