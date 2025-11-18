South Carolina Lottery Pick 3, Pick 4 results for Nov. 16, 2025

The South Carolina Education Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Nov. 16, 2025, results for each game:

Winning Pick 3 Plus FIREBALL numbers from Nov. 16 drawing

Evening: 1-0-5, FB: 2

Check Pick 3 Plus FIREBALL payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 4 Plus FIREBALL numbers from Nov. 16 drawing

Evening: 0-1-1-2, FB: 2

Check Pick 4 Plus FIREBALL payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash Pop numbers from Nov. 16 drawing

Evening: 15

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers from Nov. 16 drawing

02-09-17-19-32

Check Palmetto Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

The South Carolina Education Lottery provides multiple ways to claim prizes, depending on the amount won:

For prizes up to $500, you can redeem your winnings directly at any authorized South Carolina Education Lottery retailer. Simply present your signed winning ticket at the retailer for an immediate payout.

Winnings $501 to $100,000, may be redeemed by mailing your signed winning ticket along with a completed claim form and a copy of a government-issued photo ID to the South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center. For security, keep copies of your documents and use registered mail to ensure the safe arrival of your ticket.

SC Education Lottery

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

For large winnings above $100,000, claims must be made in person at the South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Columbia. To claim, bring your signed winning ticket, a completed claim form, a government-issued photo ID, and your Social Security card for identity verification. Winners of large prizes may also set up an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) for convenient direct deposit of winnings.

Columbia Claims Center

1303 Assembly Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Claim Deadline: All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date for draw games.

For more details and to access the claim form, visit the South Carolina Lottery claim page.

When are the South Carolina Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 3: Daily at 12:59 p.m. (Midday) and 6:59 p.m. (Evening).

Pick 4: Daily at 12:59 p.m. (Midday) and 6:59 p.m. (Evening).

Cash Pop: Daily at 12:59 p.m. (Midday) and 6:59 p.m. (Evening).

Palmetto Cash 5: 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

