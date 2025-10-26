‘Special Forces’ Star Brianna Chickenfry Recalls Shaving Down the ‘Italian Bump’ on Her Nose

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia made a subtle reference on Special Forces to her past plastic surgery.

During the Thursday, October 23, episode of the hit Fox show, the recruits were paired off and instructed to jump backwards from a platform together so they hit the water below them at the same time. Jessie James Decker‘s attempt ended with her hitting her nose hard against the water, which caused a slight injury.

“I feel like it broke,” Decker, 37, told her fellow recruits including LaPaglia, 26, and Gia Giudice. “I just have a bump here. I think I had a bump before.”

Off screen, LaPaglia could be heard saying that “it’s the Italian bump,” adding, “I got mine shaved down.”

LaPaglia previously documented her multiple surgeries with specialist Dr. Kassir, who used her as an example on his website of a successful Revision Rhinoplasty case.

“After a primary rhinoplasty in Boston, Brianna was dissatisfied with the crooked and pinched look of her nose. She wanted to look natural and symmetrical, and she knew Dr. Kassir’s expertise in revision rhinoplasty could help her achieve her goals,” read a post from Kassir. “After Brianna’s Revision Rhinoplasty, Dr. Kassir expertly smoothed out the bridge, shortened the length, and restored a natural and aesthetic appearance, giving her the self-confidence she needed to thrive.”

In addition to discussing the procedure, LaPaglia used Special Forces to push herself emotionally and physically after her difficult split from country singer Zach Bryan.

“I am doing the course because I have had a really tough year. I was in a very public relationship,” she recalled in a confessional. “It ended really badly. I don’t know exactly who I am and it will teach me more about myself.”

Bryan, 29, announced in October 2024 that he and LaPaglia called it quits after more than a year of dating. LaPaglia subsequently claimed she was “emotionally abused” by the musician. (Bryan didn’t address the allegations at the time.)

Earlier this month, LaPaglia elaborated on her allegedly tumultuous relationship.

“Over the past couple of years, I wasn’t allowed to be me,” she shared on Special Forces. “I used to be very strong. I don’t want to give anyone power over me.”

While reflecting on the romance, LaPaglia recalled ignoring red flags.

“I met my ex-boyfriend through Instagram DMs,” she told the cameras. “It was a very fast moving relationship where I should have seen a lot of red flags, but I was blinded by a lot of things.”

LaPaglia continued to open up in the interrogation room, adding, “I think I am here just to not give up. I gave up on myself last year just mentally. I was in a bad relationship, but it was public and I would leave my house with a smile, but no one knew what was happening. I was in a bad spot.”

She continued: “I lost sight of myself and I just didn’t want to be here anymore. It was a dark hole to climb out of.”

According to LaPaglia, she was offered “$12.9 million to sign away” her voice. (LaPaglia previously claimed she turned down an NDA from Bryan ensuring she wouldn’t publicly discuss their relationship.)

“He tried to silence me, but I didn’t take it,” she said. “I was that strong girl making videos of what not to do and who to stay away from and I don’t know what happened. It happened to me.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.