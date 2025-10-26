Game Day: Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (5-1, 2-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4)

Location: L&N Stadium: Louisville, Ky.

Announcers: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Rodney McLeod (analyst) and Victoria Arlen (sideline)

Favorite: Louisville by 25.5

All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 10-7

Last Meeting: Louisville won, 31-27, on Oct. 25, 2024 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

LB #6 Stanquan Clark

WR #14 Kris Hughes

QB #17 Travis Egan

RB #26 Duke Watson

RB #33 Jamarice Wilder

RB #43 Shammai Gates

OL #76 Tyler Folmar

DL #23 Wesley Bailey

OL #57 Naeer Jackson

OL #72 Sam Secrest

LB #54 Jaxon Panariello

DL #92 Micah Carter

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

DB #24 Amari Jackson

LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.

DB #29 Cameron Martinez

WR #38 Will Graves III

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

OL #56 Eryx Daugherty

WR #80 Bryce Dopson

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

DL #90 Ty Clemons

DL #92 Onye Nwosisi

DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

RB #2 Turbo Richard

DB #35 Ashton McShane

DL #59 Micah Amedee

DB #3 Max Tucker

DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins

LB #33 Owen McGowan

OL #71 Jude Bowry

Bill O’Brien took over at Boston College last year with a mission to bring the Eagles back into relevance in the ACC. In year one, he got his team to a bowl game and seven wins with a strong defense and an efficient offense. However, year two has been a disaster for the Eagles as they are a loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention after being blown out by UConn to fall to 1-6.

BOB made a somewhat controversial call last year when he benched Thomas Castellanos after the quarterback struggled to lead the offense. Castellanos didn’t really fit the new scheme of the offense, so O’Brien went out and got Alabama transfer Dylan Longeren, whom he recruited during his time there. Longeren started the season hot with 8 touchdown passes in the first two games of the season. But he went three games without a score and was benched in favor of Grayson James, who also replaced Castellanos last season.

James is a solid passer who can also use his legs to extend plays and get first downs. Against UConn, James completed 60% of his passes, but he wasn’t able to get the ball down the field all that often. BC struggled to protect him in the pocket, but I was impressed with how he handled the pressure and worked to protect the football. James won’t wow you with his play, but he went 4-2 last year as a starter, with his losses coming to a very good SMU team and Nebraska in their bowl game. He can run this offense well.

Boston College is home to one of the best running back names in the country in Turbo Richard. The speedy back has had a strong season so far, but he has been a bit banged up and left the UConn game with an injury. If Richard can play this weekend, I would expect him to be used in the passing game more often, as he is a matchup nightmare for linebackers. He can also be flexed out because his backup, Jordan McDonald, came in against UConn and ran for 123 yards.

Wide receiver is a strong position for the Eagles, with Lewis Bond being one of the most reliable receivers in the ACC. Bond is an outstanding route runner with good quickness and agility. He is at his best on short and intermediate routes, and he can make people miss after the catch. Bond doesn’t have great speed, but he plays a key role in the offense as a possession guy who can get first downs, and he forces defenses to account for him.

In my opinion, Reed Harris is the wildcard on this offense. Harris is 6-5, and he can get behind the defense with his speed. Harris hasn’t been consistent enough for the Eagles, but he has had a few games where he has shown his potential. The Cards will have to have a plan when BC gets into plus territory, because Harris becomes a jump ball target in the endzone.

The Eagles have used their tight ends well in the new offensive system, and they have two guys they like this season. Jeremiah Franklin is the starter, and he is third on the team in catches this year. Chaeden Chudzinski scored a touchdown against UConn. The converted wide receiver has good size, and his receiver speed shows up even with the increased weight with his move to tight end.

The issue with the offense so far this year has been an offensive line that can’t be consistent. Injuries have been a major issue up front, and with their left side out last weekend, they gave up seven sacks. BC has also had issues opening up rushing lanes at times this year, though they looked very good this past weekend. Louisville hasn’t gotten many sacks since starting off the year on fire with its pass rush. They’ve created pressure, but I think they will have an opportunity to get home this weekend.

Boston College rode a strong defense to seven wins last season, but the 2025 defense has not been able to replicate the success from last year. The Eagles lost their best player to the draft, and they just have not been able to replace his production. Injuries have also ravaged the group, with transfers and young players having to take on an increased role on defense. The defense is on a slide over the last three games, so they’ll have to make some major changes to slow down a Louisville offense that has finally figured some things out.

The defensive line is where the trouble starts for the Eagles. Donovan Ezeirauku is in the NFL now, and so are his 20.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. The Eagles haven’t been able to replace his production or even his presence with the guys they have available. Sedarius McConnell is the top player up front with 6 tackles for loss. The undersized defensive tackle does well to make plays with his quickness.

The linebacker position has been a strength for BC for the last handful of years, but they lost some guys to graduation, and they have battled injuries all year long. Bryce Steele and Owen McGowan should be good to go for this game, with Daveon Crouch up in the air due to his injuries. So far this year, this group hasn’t done much to make me think they will make plays against the run or the pass, but they are a veteran group with plenty of experience. They are especially weak in pass coverage, which could be an area for the Cards to exploit.

BC brought back a lot of experience in the secondary this year, so it’s not great that they are ranked 117th in pass defense, and they are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 65% of their passes. The lack of a pass rush is a big factor here, but you’d expect the guys who played well last season to take the next step forward this season. Max Tucker is the top cornerback on the team as a veteran starter. He and Isaiah Farris have done little to stop opposing receivers from making catches, but they haven’t been beaten for many explosive plays as of yet.

KP Price leads a group of safeties who have really struggled in pass coverage. Price, Omar Thornton, and Carter Davis have given up 6 of the team’s 16 touchdown passes surrendered this year. Price is a player who can play deep in coverage and in the box as a run support option. BC plays a lot of zone coverage, but when they go to man coverage, things get dicey in the back end.

There are not a lot of positives to highlight with BC’s defense, but they do have plenty of veteran players who will likely step up during this challenging stretch they are in right now. I wouldn’t expect them to come into the game this weekend with their heads down. Bill O’Brien will make some changes to get the best out of his group, and a team with this many long-time players will likely answer the call for improvement.

Outside of a handful of “Jeff Brohm letdown game” tweets from Louisville fans, there’s really nothing out there for this week. I don’t love it.

If we were looking for basketball motivational tweets, that would be a different story. Spoiler: Kentucky fans don’t believe that Pat Kelsey’s 2025-26 Cardinals are any good.

This would probably be at least two full points lower if we hadn’t beaten Miami.

Game Attire: Red Louisville Football hoodie/sensible quarter zip

We have John’s fourth birthday party tomorrow. There’s a decent chance I’m still in non-Cards attire as the opening kick happens, but the adjustment will be made swiftly.

Last time John’s bday party had a conflict with a Cards game? The beatdown of No. 10 Wake Forest in 2022.

Pregame Meal: Chili, chicken tortilla soup, chick-fil-a nuggets

A little something for everyone at this party.

Bold Prediction: Miller Moss completed a touchdown pass of more than 50 yards

We have not seen Miller take hardly any shots downfield in recent weeks. With BC possessing easily the worst pass rush of any team left on our schedule, I’d expect that to change on Saturday night.

Jeff Brohm Tick Play Alert Level: Aquamarine (diminished)

We might see some funky formations and maybe a little bit more of Deuce Adams running the football, but there is a lowered alert on high-level gadget plays.

Predicted Star of the Game: Chris Bell

At this point I’m picking him until someone steps up and forces me to pick somebody else.

—Louisville, ranked No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, is 86-35 all-time when playing as a team ranked in the AP Top 25. The Cards are 7-7 in such games under head coach Jeff Brohm. Saturday will be their first time playing as a ranked team in 2025.

—This is the 163rd week in program history that Louisville has been ranked in the AP poll.

—Louisville has lost three consecutive games when playing as a team ranked in the current AP poll. The Cardinals have never lost four consecutive games when playing as a ranked team.

—Louisville is 50-10 all-time in home games when playing as a team ranked in the AP poll.

—Louisville is 7-4 in games against Boston College since joining the ACC in 2014.

—The home team had won six consecutive games in this series before Louisville’s win in Chestnut Hill last season.

—Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is 3-0 in games against Boston College.

—Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien is 0-1 in games against Louisville.

—Louisville has scored at least 24 points in 20 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the FBS. Memphis State has the second longest streak at 14 consecutive games.

—Louisville is 61-37 all-time on Homecoming, which includes a 22-5 mark at L&N Stadium. The Cardinals

have won five of their last six Homecoming contests, but lost to Miami 52-45 a year ago.

—Boston College WR Lewis Bond ranks 6th in the country and 1st in the ACC in receptions per game, averaging 7.1 catches a game through seven games. Bond needs 26 catches to break Zay Flowers’ all-time school reception record of 200.

—Louisville WR Chris Bell is one of just five Cardinals ever to have three consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.

—Louisville enters Saturday ranked 13th in the country in total defense, allowing just 273,0 yards of offense per game.

—Louisville has gone 19 consecutive games without losing by more than seven points, the third longest such streak in program history.

—The state of Massachusetts has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

—Louisville’s defense is allowing an average of 3.2 yards per carry — the 17th-best mark in the country.

—Louisville has allowed just six rushing touchdowns this season, tied for 16th in the country.

—Boston College allows 1.3 yards per punt return to opposing teams, ranking 8th in the country.

—Under Jeff Brohm, Louisville is 11-1 in games in which it rushes for 200 yards or more.

—Louisville has not allowed an opponent to rush for 200 yards in a game this season.

—The Louisville defense has allowed just one rushing play of 20 yards or more this season.

—Louisville is one of eight FBS teams to score in every game it has played for the last 25 years, joining Boise State, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Southern California, Texas Christian, and Virginia Tech.

—Louisville is 219-198-5 all-time in games played in the month of October.

—Under Jeff Brohm, Louisville is 5-4 in the month of October.

—The “ACC Huddle” crew will be in Louisville for the first time for this game. Coverage from the ACC Network’s Saturday morning preview show live at L&N Stadium will begin at 10 a.m.

—Louisville is 8-6 all-time in games played on Oct. 25. The Cards’ most recent game on the date was their 31-27 Friday night win at Boston College last season.

—Louisville is 12-0 in ACC regular season games under Jeff Brohm when allowing fewer than 30 points. They are 2-5 when allowing 30 points or more.

—Louisville is 51-42 all-time in ACC games, and 14-5 in ACC games under Jeff Brohm.

—No ACC head coach has won more games since the start of the 2023 season than Jeff Brohm.

—Louisville’s Caullin Lacy leads the FBS in total punt return yards as well as punt return yards per game.

—Louisville has lost 10 consecutive games when forcing no turnovers and recording no sacks. The most recent of those games came last season against SMU.

—Louisville is 12-0 under head coach Jeff Brohm when it doesn’t commit a turnover.

—Louisville is 16-0 under Brohm when it wins the turnover battle and 8-9 when it doesn’t. Louisville’s only loss this season came in a game against Virginia where the Cardinals lost the turnover battle, 2-0.

—Louisville has a 17-game winning streak when committing fewer turnovers than its opponent, last losing 31-16 at Clemson on Nov. 12, 2022.

—Louisville is 24-2 over the past five seasons when shutting out its opponent in the first quarter.

—Louisville has won 37 of its last 42 games when holding teams to less than 300 yards of offense. The Cards lost to Virginia three weeks ago despite holding the Cavaliers to 237 yards of offense.

—Louisville has won 17 straight games when holding its opponent scoreless in the first half.

—Since 2019, Louisville is 35-4 when winning the turnover battle, and just 7-25 when losing it.

—Louisville is 21-1 under Jeff Brohm when allowing fewer than 30 points.

—Louisville is 208-16 all-time when scoring 35 or more points in a game.

—Louisville is 142-4 all-time when scoring 40 or more points in a game, including an 83-3 mark since 2000. The Cards are 6-123 all-time when allowing opponents to score 40 or more points.

—Louisville is currently riding a consecutive game scoring streak that spans 320 games dating back to a 31-0 loss to Florida State during the 2000 season. The streak ranks as the second longest in the ACC behind only Virginia Tech, and the 8th-longest nationally.

—“Any conference game isn’t an easy game, so yes we’re excited to be back home.” —Jeff Brohm

—“I’m very confident. I think this is a place where you can win in football. People have asked why have we regressed, there’s several factors. I’ve told you after every game we haven’t coached as well as we did last year. There’s some guys that were on our team last year that are playing on Sunday’s now. There’s some young players here that have had to play right away. These aren’t excuses. It is what it is. I think recruiting’s going really well. BC’s making a commitment to football here which I think is big and there’s a future.” —Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien

—“I think the biggest thing with Coach Brohm talks about, you know, every game is a one-game season. We played last Friday night, hey, that game is over. Our focus right now is on BC. We got to do a great job of eating our vegetables and shutting that run game down and do a great job sticking the receivers. #11 (Lewis Bond), #4 (Reed Harris), those guys are really good athletes. When you get a chance to watch those guys on tape, they make some explosive plays.” —Steve Ellis

—“I’m always scared we’re going to lose at the beginning of the week. I hate losing. It’s not til the end of the week that I start to feel more confident.” —Jeff Brohm