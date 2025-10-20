Starbucks CEO says artisanal pastries, protein drinks, voice app ordering are next on tap

Listen and subscribe to Opening Bid Unfiltered on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Starbucks is in full-on retooling mode under CEO Brian Niccol as the calendar nears 2026.

“We need to be a learning organization. We need to be an experimental organization,” Niccol said on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid Unfiltered podcast at Dreamforce in San Francisco (listen below, see video above).

That includes keeping up with developments in AI and integrating them into Starbucks’ systems. One use so far is Green Dot Assist, a virtual assistant platform that helps employees solve problems in real time.

“So if you run into an issue with a piece of equipment or how to build a certain drink, it’s a really fast way for us to then give them support with AI to get them to the right answer faster or to the right solution faster,” Niccol explained.

The company is also looking for menu innovation and new ways to boost morning traffic, including the addition of “protein-forward” breakfast items and artisanal pastries. Starbucks is investing in more protein drinks and improving its app.

“I think there’s a real opportunity in the app for voice ordering. I also think there’s a real opportunity to be more, almost like, anticipating what we know you’re going to order,” he said.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2025 on Sept. 16 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company) · Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images

In late September, Starbucks disclosed plans to close unprofitable locations and slash corporate jobs in a bid to improve margins and reallocate resources to store worker hours and product innovation.

The company plans to reduce its store count by roughly 1% in Canada and the US this fiscal year. By year-end, the total company-operated and licensed stores across the US and Canada will be nearly 18,300 — down from about 18,842 at the end of the fiscal third quarter.

Starbucks will also eliminate 900 non-retail roles and close open positions. The total restructuring efforts will cost roughly $1 billion.

These efforts sit alongside Niccol bringing back condiment bars, retraining employees, rebuilding menu innovation, recasting the brand on TV, and eyeing a partner for the China business. Starbucks has also committed to remodeling 1,000 stores to bring back seating and even plants, as it bets consumers want a hangout place again.

“I think it’s as much a feeling like you’re part of the community, where if you sit there and just seeing your community come in and out, and you get to say hi to the neighbor or the friend or the family member,” Niccol said.