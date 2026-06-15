‘Start Believing’: Ibrahimović And Henry Back USA For World Cup Run

The United States started off its home World Cup with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, delivering an electric performance while feeding off an equally electric crowd.

The United States outclassed a Paraguayan team that struggled to even cross the halfway line in the first half, as the Americans dominated possession 71% to 29% by halftime.

FOX Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry stated this is the type of performance the United States can build on and use as a foundation for a deep run at this World Cup.

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 USA wins 4-1, Zlatan & Thierry Henry BELIEVE the United States can make a run.

Ibrahimović added the American people should have faith in their team after this performance.

“I mean, we were speaking before the game about believing. My message to the American people is: if you didn’t believe before the game, the performance in the first half should make you start believing,” Ibrahimović said during the postgame show. “Because if they can bring this performance into the upcoming games, this American team can do something big. Are you surprised?”

The U.S. scored four goals in a men’s World Cup match for the first time ever. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Henry thinks one of the most important components of a potential U.S. World Cup run is belief. He has maintained that view since the World Cup draw and feels confidence is especially important in high-stakes matches like this one, compared to some of the fixtures the team played leading up to the tournament.

United States vs Paraguay Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

“Play my video of what I said in the draw. Have a look at it,” Henry said. “You’ve got to believe, and I’m not American. I said I believe that this team can bring the crowd together.

“They just need to do it today. Not in the friendly games, not when people were panicking, not even against Panama here. I know it was a Nations League, a lot of people were talking. They need to be ready today.”

The United States will look to build on the momentum from tonight’s result when it takes on Australia next Friday, June 19, at Seattle Stadium, where a raucous atmosphere is expected.

“I believe in what I see, and I saw a great team today — a team performance,” Henry said. “I believe personally that they can go on a run. Let’s see if they will do it. That doesn’t mean you will go on a run. But now, I’m sure a lot of people will believe that they can go on a run.”