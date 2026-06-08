STEPHEN WILSON JR. Releases New Single ‘Preacher’s Kid’ – R o c k ‘N’ L o a d

Last month, Stephen Wilson Jr. took home his first ACM Award for Visual Media of the Year for his official video for ‘Cuckoo’ that he co-directed with his longtime creative collaborator Tim Cofield. Wilson Jr. released his ninth collaboration with Cofield earlier this year with the official video for ‘Gary’, which stars award-winning actor Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Apollo 13).

Wilson Jr. premiered ‘Gary’ late last year with an electrifying performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also performed it on This Past Weekend with Theo Von and The Howard Stern Show.

This weekend, Wilson Jr. will perform at Railbird Music Festival before returning to Nashville on Sunday for a CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium. Throughout the rest of the year, he will tour the US and Europe on his headline Gary The Torch Tour that will culminate with two shows at The Truth in Nashville, TN on December 11 and 12. He will also tour as part of the Outlaw Music Festival, and will support Dave Matthews Band on September 4 at the Gorge Amphitheater and Brandi Carlile on September 11-13 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

2026 Tour Dates:

6/6 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival *

6/7 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest (LP Field) *

6/20 – San Diego, CA – KSON Countryfest

6/26 – Chelmsford, UK – State Fayre *

6/30 – Dublin, IE – Summer Series

7/3 – Irving, TX – Outlaw Music Festival *

7/4 – Austin, TX – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

7/5 – Woodlands, TX – Outlaw Music Festival *

7/10 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival *

7/11 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival *

7/17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest #

7/18 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival *

7/23 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest *

7/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills #

7/25 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion #

8/7 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

8/18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/21 – East Troy, WI – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/22 – Clarkston, MI – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/23 – Noblesville, IN – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/25 – Tinley Park, IL – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/28 – Wantagh, NY – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/29 – Bethel, NY – Outlaw Music Festival *

8/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Outlaw Music Festival *

9/4 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre ^

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

9/11–9/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

9/17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

9/18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre # SOLD OUT

9/19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge (Concerts in the Grove) #

9/22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

9/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

9/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

10/15 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena #

10/17 – Sligo, IE – Sligo Live Festival *

10/19 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow # SOLD OUT

10/20 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow #

10/22 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton #

10/23 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building #

10/25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse #

10/27 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon #

10/29 – Zurich, CH – Volkshaus #

10/30 – Cologne, DE – Theater am Tanzbrunnen #

11/1 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) #

11/3 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA #

11/4 – Stockholm, SE – Fållan #

11/5 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene #

11/20–11/22 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest *

11/21 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company # SOLD OUT

12/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie #

12/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

12/11 – Nashville, TN – The Truth # SOLD OUT

12/12 – Nashville, TN – The Truth #

1/20-23 – Cancun, MX – Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2027

* Festival

# Gary The Torch Tour

^ Supporting Dave Matthews Band

% Supporting Brandi Carlile