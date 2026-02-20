Storm maps show Friday’s snow, wintry mix forecast for New England

New England’s active weather pattern resumes, with the arrival of our next winter storm Friday afternoon bringing cold and freezing rain, sleet, a wintry mix, and eventually plain snow to parts of New England. The precipitation will intensify during the afternoon and evening, making for iffy road conditions, before slowly tapering off overnight.

This round of wintry weather has a similar setup to Wednesday, but with much more juice in the atmosphere to produce the lift we need for widespread precipitation. There will be an initial warm front stretching east across the region ahead of the storm’s core. Also, there’s a very good chance for a secondary low to form over the ocean that should boost precipitation at times.

For Southern New England, we can expect to begin with a wintry mix and cold rain, especially by the coast, including Boston, and south of the Mass Pike. Then the rain-snow line will gradually shift southward Friday evening and into the night, and that’s when snow accumulation is possible. I have Boston totaling between 1 and 3 inches of snow by noon, Saturday, and north of Boston higher.