SeatGeek and Spotify team up to offer concert ticket sales inside the music platform

SeatGeek announced on Wednesday a new integration with Spotify, bringing a seamless ticket-buying experience for Spotify users.

Now when Spotify users browse an artist’s page or upcoming tour dates, they will see ticket links powered by SeatGeek for concerts at these participating venues, allowing for a streamlined purchase process.

Currently, the integration is available for a select group of venues where SeatGeek serves as the primary ticket seller. Specifically, it covers SeatGeek’s 15 major U.S. venue partners, including State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington. (So, although SeatGeek is a major player in the secondary ticketing space, this integration is exclusive to venues where it operates as the primary ticketing platform.)

This is a strategic win for SeatGeek. With direct placement in the Spotify app, SeatGeek is positioned to reach millions of active music fans as they discover upcoming events, increasing the chances of converting listeners into ticket buyers.

Although SeatGeek has made significant strides in the space, it continues to face competition from heavyweights Ticketmaster and AXS.

These rivals command a greater share of the ticketing market, bolstered by long-term contracts with many top venues and event organizers. It’s estimated that Ticketmaster alone services 53 of the top 68 U.S. arenas. Even Barclays Center, which switched from Ticketmaster to SeatGeek in 2021, quickly reversed course less than a year into a seven-year agreement and ended the deal to return to Ticketmaster.

Notably, the latest partnership follows Spotify’s announcement that it has helped artists generate over $1 billion in ticket sales by linking fans with live events through its ticketing partners. The company works with more than 45 ticketing partners, including Ticketmaster, AXS, Eventbrite, DICE, and Bandsintown.

Spotify previously experimented with direct ticket sales in 2022.

This also isn’t SeatGeek’s first time teaming up with a popular app. The company partnered with Snapchat in 2018, allowing users to buy tickets directly within the social app.

Separately, Spotify’s latest earnings call occurred last week, where the company reported having more than 750 million monthly users and 290 million paid subscribers. Spotify projects these numbers will rise to 759 million users and 293 million paid subscribers in the current quarter, highlighting its continued focus on profitability.