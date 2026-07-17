Summer League Uncs: The oldest players in Vegas this year, including Lakers’ Jon Elmore

By / July 17, 2026

July 15, 2026Updated July 16, 2026, 12:07 a.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League player Jon Elmore has made waves on social media lately, with fans pointing out his age (30) at an event that is usually tailored more towards young prospects.

However, Elmore isn’t the only seasoned player at this year’s NBA Summer League; in fact, he’s not even the oldest player on a Summer League roster, as that distinction would belong to Aaron Pervis Williams, who’s 34 years old and playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in Summer League.

There are 41 players participating in Summer League this year who were born before the year 2000, proving that the event isn’t only for young players. One such player is former Top 10 pick Cam Reddish, who is 26 and taking part in Summer League with the Orlando Magic in hopes of getting another shot in the league.

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