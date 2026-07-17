Summer League Uncs: The oldest players in Vegas this year, including Lakers’ Jon Elmore

July 15, 2026Updated July 16, 2026, 12:07 a.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League player Jon Elmore has made waves on social media lately, with fans pointing out his age (30) at an event that is usually tailored more towards young prospects.

However, Elmore isn’t the only seasoned player at this year’s NBA Summer League; in fact, he’s not even the oldest player on a Summer League roster, as that distinction would belong to Aaron Pervis Williams, who’s 34 years old and playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in Summer League.

There are 41 players participating in Summer League this year who were born before the year 2000, proving that the event isn’t only for young players. One such player is former Top 10 pick Cam Reddish, who is 26 and taking part in Summer League with the Orlando Magic in hopes of getting another shot in the league.

Below, check out the 10 oldest player taking part in Summer League this season.

10. Tyrese Key (Toronto)

Age: 27 years, eight months

Indiana State and Tennessee standout Tyrese Key went undrafted in 2023 before heading overseas, where he spent one season with the Leuven Bears in the Belgian League. Key performed well in Belgium, averaging over 19 points and three rebounds in one season of play. Since then, Key has been grinding away in the G League in the Toronto Raptors’ system. Key really started to find his footing in the G League in 2025-26, when he put up 16.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on 42.1 percent shooting from three. Key’s effective play got him signed by the Raptors to an end-of-season deal on April 6, 2026, but he was waived just four days later. He is still awaiting his first NBA appearance.

9. Cormac Ryan (Milwaukee)

Age: 27 years, eight months

6-foot-5 2-guard Cormac Ryan, on the other hand, does have some NBA experience, appearing in 11 games last season, including two starts, for the tanking Milwaukee Bucks. Ryan acquitted himself nicely, averaging 14.3 points and shooting 45.8 percent from three in those appearances, leading us to believe he might be able to land himself a standard contract at some point, as opposed to the two-way deal he’s currently signed to with Milwaukee, a deal he signed in late February of this year. Prior to that, Ryan spent one season in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League system before joining Milwaukee’s last offseason. Ryan spent six seasons in college, including one year sitting out after transferring from Stanford to Notre Dame, which is why he doesn’t have more pro experience despite already being 27 years old.

8. Malik Williams (Chicago)

Age: 27 years, 10 months

Big man Malik Williams was at one time a Top 30 prospect coming out of high school, receiving a lot of acclaim for his athleticism and size, before spending five seasons at Louisville. Williams didn’t much live up to the hype, averaging 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds as a super senior in 2021-22. Williams then went undrafted in 2022 and has bounced around all over the world since then in his pro career, including stops in the Polish league, the Puerto Rican league and in China, as well as spending time in the G League. Williams has seen some NBA action, appearing in seven games for the Raptors late in 2023-24. The big man averaged 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in those appearances.

7. Terrell Brown (Charlotte)

Age: 28 years, two months

Terrell Brown has one of the most interesting stories of anyone on this list, as he played in high school alongside Jaylen Nowell and Tramaine Isabell, two sought-after recruits coming out of the prep ranks, making Brown more of an afterthought, even in high school. Brown then went the JUCO route for a year before walking on at Seattle University and breaking out. Brown averaged a conference-leading 20.8 points per game in his sophomore season at Seattle before transferring to Arizona, where he disappointed, putting up just 7.3 points per game. Brown would spend his final college season at Washington, where he led the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game, albeit on a 17-15 team. Since then, Brown has bounced around as a pro, including stops in Mexico and in the G League. Brown has yet to reach the NBA level.

6. Nathan Mensah (New Orleans)

Age: 28 years, five months

Defensive-minded big man Nathan Mensah spent five seasons in college at San Diego State, doing most of his damage as a rim protector. Mensah averaged 1.6 blocks for his career with the Aztecs, including a conference-leading 2.2 swats per game in 2021-22. Mensah is second all-time in San Diego State history in blocked shots at 236. He did get a quick look in the NBA as a rookie, appearing in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets in 2023-24 and putting up 1.3 points 0.6 blocks for a 21-win Hornets squad. Since then, the athletic shot-blocker has bounced around the world, including stops in the G League, as well as in Turkey, Romania and Greece, for European giant Olympiacos.

5. DeJon Jarreau (Denver)

Age: 28 years, five months

Veteran guard DeJon Jarreau spent five years in college, including one without playing a single minute in 2017-18 due to his transfer from UMass to Houston taking place before the existence of the transfer portal. After college, the defensive-minded backcourt player went undrafted in 2021 and has since spent his pro career in the States, bouncing around from the G League to the NBA and back. Jarreau saw one minute for the Pacers in 2021-22, before playing for the Memphis Grizzlies – nine games in 2023-24 and 11 games in 2025-26.

4. Alex Morales (Orlando)

Age: 28 years, seven months

28-year-old Alex Morales had a long journey even getting to the top college ranks, let alone the NBA, being suspended for his senior year of high school basketball and then spending three years at the JUCO level (including a redshirt season). Morales then spent three seasons with the NEC’s Wagner program, averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in the NCAA. Morales saw four games of action for the Orlando Magic last season after signing a two-way contract with the team in February. Prior to that, Morales played in both the G League and in Puerto Rico.

3. Kylor Kelley (Utah)

Age: 28 years, 10 months

Another player who had a long college career, Kylor Kelley spent three seasons in JUCO before transferring to Oregon State to close out his NCAA career. Kelley was a shot-blocking expert in college, averaging 3.4 swats with the Beavers and leading the Pac-12 in blocks per game both seasons he was at Oregon State. After going undrafted in 2020, Kelley has played for an astounding 15 teams, mostly in the G League, but also in Denmark, England and the Philippines. Kelley has gotten a brief NBA look, however, with the Mavericks and Pelicans in 2024-25, for a total of 126 minutes.

2. Jon Elmore (LA Lakers)

Age: 30 years, six months

The 30-year-old Elmore has yet to reach the NBA level, but that hasn’t stopped the guard from trying, as the former Marshall star continues to grind it out for his chance in the Association. Elmore was a monster for the Thundering Herd in college, leading CUSA in both points per game and assists per game in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Elmore ranks second all-time in total points and first in assists for Marshall. Since college, Elmore has played all over, including in the G League, as well as in Italy, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania and Turkey. Elmore even participated in The Basketball Tournament in 2019.

1. Aaron Williams (Milwaukee)

Age: 34 years, eight months

When the Bucks announced their Summer League roster on July 8, it included a very interesting name: Aaron Pervis Williams. We say interesting because it’s actually Williams, not Elmore, who is the oldest player on a Summer League roster this year, but Williams hasn’t seen a minute of action to this point. Williams spent his college career at Dodge City and at Chicago State, averaging 3.1 points with the latter program. After that, Williams has spent his pro career all over, playing everywhere, including in Canada, Albania, Slovakia, Hong Kong, Portugal and Sweden.