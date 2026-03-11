Suns-Bucks live updates. Phoenix begins road trip facing Giannis

MILWAUKEE – The Phoenix Suns begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, March 10, against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

The 5 p.m. MST game is being televised on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

“You just want to set the tone, start it off right,” said Suns All-Star Devin Booker after morning shootaround about the road trip. “We’re going to be on the road for a long time. Get the energy high, get the morale high.”

The Suns (37-27) will have Jordan Goodwin back as he’s missed Phoenix’s last seven games with a left calf strain. He’s been upgraded from questionable to available.

“He has the intangibles,” Booker said. “He gets us those extra possessions. He’s a havoc on-ball (defender). We’ve missed his presence.”

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) is listed as questionable, while Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are ruled out. Allen was a late scratch for the 111-99 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Brooks and Williams are with the Suns on the road trip.

The Bucks (27-36) have added Bobby Portis (back thoracic spine contusion) and Jericho Sims (right patella tendonitis) to their injury report. Portis and Sims are listed as questionable, as is Taurean Prince (neck surgery).

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee synovitis) has been ruled out, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return after missing a game against the Orlando Magic on March 8.

The Bucks lost, 130-91, in the second of a back-to-back, hence why the Bucks sat out Antetokounmpo, who is gradually working his way back from a right calf strain that sidelined him 15 straight games.

“He’s the head of the snake,” Booker said. “He can win a game by himself, but they have a lot of talented players.”

1 / 7 Phoenix Suns conclude 3-game homestand vs. Charlotte Hornets Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) makes a buzzer-beater over Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 8, 2026.

Milwaukee is 11th in the East as it trails the Charlotte Hornets by four games for the 10th seed in the conference. The seventh through 10th teams in each conference compete in the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoffs.

The Suns are seventh in the West as the top six teams in each conference advance to the playoffs. Phoenix is 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for sixth in the West.

Denver owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Suns. The Nuggets are 2-0 against Phoenix with one more matchup remaining between the two on March 24 in Phoenix.

Visit azcentral.com for updates.

